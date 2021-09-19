Around the NFL

Cardinals GM on Chandler Jones: 'We're not in the business of moving on' from good players

Published: Sep 18, 2021 at 11:03 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Cardinals star Chandler Jones recently said he's focused on playing football and not his much-talked-about next contract.

Of course, this doesn't mean questions still won't be directed general manager Steve Keim's way until there's some action on that front.

Ahead of Arizona's Week 2 showdown against the Vikings, Keim was asked again about the possibility of inking Jones to a new deal. The GM expressed an interest in keeping the talented edge rusher in town.

"We're not in the business of moving on and getting rid of good football players," Keim said Friday during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's "Burns & Gambo" show, via the the team's website.

While his remarks may sound obvious, it certainly doesn't hurt for Keim to take advantage of every opportunity he has to acknowledge the primetime talent he has in Jones, who logged five sacks against the Titans in Week 1.

The multi-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro pass rusher's current contract expires at the end of the 2021 season, meaning the time for talking without progress being made towards a deal is winding down. Still, Keim said the team will take its time and continue evaluating the situation before making any decisions.

"You always want to get good players under contract, but there are always a million different moving parts," he added. "I have to continue to look at the roster moving forward, generally from a three-year standpoint."

On the surface, Jones' production -- 102 sacks, 438 tackles in 10 seasons -- should squash any need for further discussion. When a guy has performed like he has, it's only right that he gets paid handsomely.

Unfortunately, in the case of the 31-year-old Jones, the end of his deal comes off the heels of a injury-reduced 2020 campaign that saw the former first-rounder lost for the season after suffering a torn bicep in Week 5. He recorded one sack in those five starts.

Jones' start to the new campaign is beyond encouraging but, let's face it, it's going to take more than that before an extension is agreed upon. In the meantime, let's all just sit back and see what kind of message Jones sends against Minnesota on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Colts LT Eric Fisher expected to make season debut vs. Rams

Much-needed reinforcements have arrived just in time for the Colts' offensive line ahead of Indy's date with the Rams.
news

Rams to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home games beginning in Week 7

Beginning with the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams will require all home game attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

The New England Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW