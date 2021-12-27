NFL Week 16's biggest decisions: Two plays boosted Bills in pivotal win over Patriots

Sean McDermott and Bill Belichick make the optimal call every time on fourth down





In a pivotal AFC East matchup, McDermott (five) and Belichick (seven) combined to face 12 fourth-down decisions when the NGS Decision Guide gave a clear recommendation (i.e., the option increased the team's chances of winning by more than 1%). Both coaches were in alignment with the numbers all 12 times. We start with the victors ...





McDermott correctly went for it three times in the first half, converting for a first down on two of the three plays. The most consequential of the decisions came in the final minutes of the first half.





SECOND QUARTER: With 2:15 remaining, the Bills (leading 10-7) elect to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Patriots' 34-yard line (following a 5-yard offside penalty on Patriots DT Christian Barmore on fourth-and-7). Josh Allen completes a pass to Stefon Diggs for 23 yards.





The offside penalty was a killer for New England. The 5-yard infraction turned a fourth-and-7 situation into a fourth-and-2, and in turn, increased Buffalo's chances of converting on the play by more than 16 percentage points (from 39.7% to 56%). When also considering the odds of making a field goal from either distance -- 30.3 percent at 57 yards and 46.5 percent at 52 yards -- and the value of kicking a field goal (three points) versus extending the drive (the possibility of six), going for it was the optimal call in any scenario. With 7 yards to go, we had the decision as a go for it by 1.1 percentage points. At 2 yards to go, that number increased to 1.3 percentage points. It did appear Allen and the Bills' offense intended to go for it on the longer down-and-distance even before Barmore jumped. It would have been the right call, as well.





Three plays after Diggs converted the first down, Allen found his favorite target once again for a 12-yard touchdown, ultimately giving the Bills a double-digit lead at halftime.





By keeping the drive alive, Buffalo took advantage of the game's "middle eight," a term used to describe the last four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of the second half. The Bills scored 10 unanswered points mostly in that window, running 23 offensive plays to the Patriots' six between the 3:10 mark in the second quarter and the 9:02 mark of the third quarter.





If the end of the first half goes down as the tipping point that eventually led to Buffalo's win, McDermott's decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 with less than five minutes left in regulation should be considered the game-clinching play.





FOURTH QUARTER: With 4:27 remaining, the Bills (leading 26-21) elect to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Patriots' 34-yard line. Allen keeps and runs to the left end for 8 yards and a first down.





Out of the 10 fourth-and-short (4 yards or fewer) decisions from this game, none were more definitive than Buffalo's fourth-and-1 scenario in the game's closing stretch. The NGS Decision Guide had this as a strong go for it scenario: 9.2 percentage points in win probability value, to be exact. In this specific situation, we had the Bills converting for a first down 77.7 percent of the time, while a field goal from that range (52-yard attempt) is estimated to be made at a 47 percent rate in this scenario. Since a field goal did not create a two-possession lead for Buffalo, going for it was the unequivocal decision.