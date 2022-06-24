Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was a revelation during his rookie season and proved in Year 2 that he has the talent and staying power to be one of the next young faces of the NFL.

With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.

Herbert told CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr that he's not worried about that eventuality.

"We haven't discussed anything but I've been so fortunate to play for the Chargers," he said. "Whatever happens, happens. I'm just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity and I don't wish it went any other way.

"I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here. I think we're doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It's out of my control, but I'll keep playing football."

The 24-year-old is scheduled to make $7.25 million this year and $8.46 million in 2023. The Chargers also hold the fifth-year option for 2024. With QB contracts continuing to rise and the likes of Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson still in line to get paid, Herbert's price should only increase.

Herbert generated 5,014 passing yards (second in NFL) and 38 passing touchdowns (third) in 2021. He became the first QB of all time to pass for 30-plus TDs in each of his first two seasons. After netting 9,350 yards and 69 passing TDs in his first two seasons, Herbert needs 3,608 yards and 30 TDs to set the records for most in a player's first three seasons -- Andrew Luck (12,957 yards), Dan Marino (98 TDs).