Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Josh Jacobs is entering a critical season in 2022, in what is suddenly a contract year.

The Las Vegas Raiders running back, a first-round pick of the Silver and Black in 2019, didn't have his fifth-year option exercised this offseason, meaning his fourth campaign in the pros could be his last in Nevada.

Jacobs, though, has at least one staunch supporter in the building: quarterback Derek Carr.

The veteran quarterback told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things from Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

"Josh is someone I'm very excited for," Carr gushed. "He's someone who's working extremely hard to get in the best shape that he can be in because he knows that with all these weapons, maybe he'll have a lot of games where teams are just gonna say, 'Well, all right, Josh, you beat us.'

"Who knows? Who knows what could happen? One thing I know is these Raiders, these guys, they're working their tails off to try and put a good product on the field, and that doesn't guarantee wins, but it gives us a better chance."

Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller, receiver Hunter Renfrow and backup back Kenyan Drake are among Las Vegas' returning offensive stars, but the most notable name to star at Allegiant Stadium in 2022 will be an offseason addition: Davante Adams. The All-Pro receiver was acquired from the Green Bay Packers via trade in March and gives the Raiders their first bona fide WR1 since Amari Cooper was traded during the 2018 season; in fact, last year, Renfrow was the first Raiders receiver to lead the team in receiving yards since Cooper in 2016.