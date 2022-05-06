Around the NFL

Raiders announce president Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization 

Published: May 06, 2022 at 02:31 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement Friday morning announcing that Ventrelle was out. No reason was given for Ventrelle's exit.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," the statement read. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Ventrelle was initially promoted to interim president in July of 2021 following the resignation of Marc Badain.

Prior to his promotion, Ventrelle was an executive vice president and general counsel for the team.

