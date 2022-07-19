2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

With 2022 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 25, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Below, Nick Shook has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC North.
Players report: July 19 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Under Armour Performance Center | Owings Mills, Maryland
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- RB Mike Davis
- FB Patrick Ricard (re-signed)
- OT Morgan Moses
- DL Calais Campbell* (No. 22; re-signed)
- DT Michael Pierce
- OLB Justin Houston* (No. 64; re-signed)
- LB Josh Bynes (re-signed)
- CB Kyle Fuller
- S Marcus Williams* (No. 7)
Notable departures:
- RB Devonta Freeman
- WR Marquise Brown (Traded to Cardinals)
- WR Sammy Watkins (Packers)
- OT Alejandro Villanueva (retired)
- C Bradley Bozeman* (No. 36; Panthers)
- DT Brandon Williams
- CB Anthony Averett (Raiders)
- CB Jimmy Smith
- CB Tavon Young (Bears)
- S DeShon Elliott* (No. 59; Lions)
- P Sam Koch (retired)
Subplots to track:
- The Ravens have never been afraid to let talent leave between campaigns, but plenty departed the field because of injury last season. That has set up Baltimore for a massive welcoming party -- starting with training camp -- where the Ravens expect to improve just from receiving reinforcements. The question now is how Baltimore adjusts offensively after saying goodbye to their second-leading pass catcher, Marquise Brown. Are the Ravens in line for another slight shift in identity, or is the entire team's fortune more dependent upon staying healthy?
- Lamar Jackson's contract situation went from uneasy to downright awkward -- and with no resolution in sight, it seems it's going to continue as such into the season. That sets up for an ever-important contract year (even if plenty of folks will contend otherwise) for a quarterback who could be expected to reprise his role as Football Superman in a Baltimore offense that hopes to welcome back its top three running backs from injury, but has plenty of questions to answer elsewhere. The first will be related to the future of Jackson. It's difficult to imagine this ending with anything other than a contract extension, but until we reach that point, we have to consider every possible outcome.
- Most of Baltimore's starting defense is back in 2022 -- actually more than most, considering how many of the usual starters didn't end up playing much due to injury. Joining them are top-tier free-agent Marcus Williams and veteran corner Kyle Fuller (and that's before we talk about the additions they made in the draft). Baltimore learned the importance of depth last season, and even with the new additions, availability is going to matter more than anything. Oh, and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's imprint on the unit will also be highly important.
Players report: July 23 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Paul Brown Stadium | Cincinnati
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- TE Hayden Hurst
- OT La'el Collins* (No. 13)
- OL Ted Karras
- OG Alex Cappa* (No. 56)
- DT B.J. Hill* (No. 77; re-signed)
- CB Eli Apple (re-signed)
- S Jessie Bates (franchise-tagged, but unsigned)
Notable departures:
- TE C.J. Uzomah (Jets)
- OT Riley Reiff* (No. 100)
- OG Quinton Spain
- C Trey Hopkins
- DT Larry Ogunjobi* (No. 94; Steelers)
- CB Trae Waynes (retired)
Subplots to track:
- We've all heard it before: Losers of the Super Bowl struggle to replicate their success in the following season. The Bengals become the latest team to carry this title -- and the burden of avoiding a similar result. Cincinnati has what it takes to again be competitive, but also probably needs the same level of luck -- don't all jump at once, Bengals fans -- when it comes to health and results elsewhere in order to again mount a run to a Super Bowl. Anything less would feel like a disappointment, meaning the pressure is on from the start.
- Jessie Bates played a crucial role late in Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl, making multiple key plays in massive moments. A contract matching these significant contributions has yet to materialize. The Bengals franchise-tagged Bates and were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal with the safety before the annual deadline to do so, and Bates isn't expected to report for camp on time because of this ongoing situation. Cincinnati drafted Michigan's Dax Hill in the first round in April, which provides something of an insurance option. But replacing the team's most important defender is a lot to ask of a rookie.
- The Bengals deserve credit for acknowledging their greatest weakness, the offensive line, and investing accordingly. Now it's time to assemble the pieces with the hope that the completed puzzle is worth hanging on the wall. Alex Cappa and Ted Karras will fit in well on the interior, but the biggest pick-up was La'el Collins. As long as he can stay on the field, Joe Burrow should find the going less stressful in 2022, which could be rather dangerous for opposing defenses.
- As reigning conference champions, the Bengals should be in the crosshairs of every AFC opponent, yet they seem to be going overlooked again. It's going to create this strange blend of expectation and a general feeling of disrespect, setting up the perfect slow-cooker that should produce a team out to prove a point. The Bengals are young, they have experience and they're no longer just happy to be here. But will that be enough?
Players report: July 22 (rookies); July 26 (veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus | Berea, Ohio
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Jacoby Brissett
- QB Deshaun Watson (traded from Browns)
- WR Amari Cooper (traded from Cowboys)
- WR Jakeem Grant
- TE David Njoku (re-signed)
- OT Chris Hubbard (re-signed)
- C Ethan Pocic
- DE Jadeveon Clowney* (No. 19; re-signed)
- DE Chase Winovich (traded from Patriots)
- LB Anthony Walker (re-signed)
- CB Denzel Ward (extension)
- S Ronnie Harrison (re-signed)
- P Corey Bojorquez
Notable departures:
- QB Case Keenum (traded to Bills)
- QB Baker Mayfield (traded to Panthers)
- WR Rashard Higgins (Panthers)
- WR Jarvis Landry* (No. 27; Saints)
- TE Austin Hooper (Titans)
- C JC Tretter* (No. 45)
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- DT Malik Jackson
- LB Malcolm Smith
- LB Mack Wilson (traded to Patriots)
- CB Troy Hill (traded to Rams)
- S M.J. Stewart (Texans)
Subplots to track:
- Much of the Browns' projections for 2022 come down to the status of Deshaun Watson. At publishing, we still don't know what his status will be for the coming season. The Browns have built their quarterback room to offer decent replacement options in the event Watson is suspended for a significant amount of time, but Option B is still not ideal. Cleveland didn't make any friends with its offseason maneuvering, and the Browns will meet a familiar face at the start of the season in Carolina's Baker Mayfield. With Watson's status obviously playing a huge factor, this season will be a significant test of the club's resolve.
- The Browns are looking at a slight scheme shift with Watson -- sooner or later -- being the centerpiece of their offense. And that's not all that is changing (just take a look at their revamped receiving corps). Veterans like Jarvis Landry and JC Tretter are gone, meaning it will be up to other returning standouts to take leadership roles in what could be an adversity-filled campaign. Kevin Stefanski will have to be more of a guiding force than ever, and even with the Browns' internal drama now past them, it won't be an easy task. It could take a while for the revamped receiving corps to fall into place, especially if the quarterback situation remains unsettled. Add in the competition the Browns will face in the AFC North, and that's a steep hill they'll have to prepare to climb with this camp.
- Was the Browns' defense legitimate in 2021? That's a question that will be tested early, especially if Watson isn't available to drive the offense. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods earned some goodwill down the stretch last season, but Cleveland is thin on the defensive interior and still doesn't boast the most impressive linebacking corps. The good news: Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are poised to wreak immense havoc off the edge once again.
Players report: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First practice: July 27 (full schedule)
Location: Saint Vincent College | Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Notable acquisitions/re-signings:
- QB Mitchell Trubisky
- OT Chukwuma Okorafor (re-signed)
- OG James Daniels* (No. 23)
- C Mason Cole
- DT Larry Ogunjobi* (No. 94)
- LB Myles Jack* (No. 85)
- CB Levi Wallace
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (re-signed)
- S Terrell Edmunds (re-signed)
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (extension)
- S Damontae Kazee
Notable departures:
- QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired)
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster* (No. 39; Chiefs)
- WR James Washington
- TE Eric Ebron
- OG Trai Turner (Commanders)
- DL Stephon Tuitt (retired)
- LB Joe Schobert
- CB Joe Haden
Subplots to track:
- The book is closed on the Ben Roethlisberger era, and despite spending a first-round pick on Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' quarterback situation is far from set. Mitchell Trubisky is in town to battle for the starting job, and Mason Rudolph is still around to serve as an experienced backup, if not more. This competition will dominate Steelers camp coverage this summer, and their 2022 fortunes depend upon its outcome.
- For the first time in what felt like a long time, the Steelers weren't very good defensively in 2021. It was kind of their dirty secret in a strange -- but ultimately productive -- campaign propped up by the unending effort of Najee Harris and Mike Tomlin's stellar coaching. Pittsburgh has reinforced its defense with the additions of players like Myles Jack, Levi Wallace and Larry Ogunjobi. Will those moves, plus Tomlin's guidance, be enough to lift Pittsburgh out of the lower third of the league defensively?
- Year 1 of the Matt Canada era left plenty to be desired offensively, but Pittsburgh did scoop up a couple of intriguing receivers in the draft: Georgia's George Pickens and Memphis' Calvin Austin III. The Steelers need to be better than the offense that fed Harris relentlessly and chucked it up with prayers to whoever appeared open downfield. Year 2 of Pat Freiermuth should be valuable to whoever's under center, but this will be about more than just implementing an offensive system over one season. It's a brand new day in Pittsburgh with Big Ben out of the picture.