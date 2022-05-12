Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Jarrett Stidham and his 48 career pass attempts are headed west.

The New England Patriots are trading Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Stidham entered the NFL via a fourth-round pick spent on him by New England in the 2019 draft, and he's since spent the majority of the last three years sitting behind passers the organization preferred over him. Stidham was a rookie for Tom Brady's final season in New England in 2019, and it seemed Stidham might take over as the team's starter following Brady's departure in early 2020.

New England then signed Cam Newton and re-signed Brian Hoyer, relegating Stidham to a role split between second- and third- string for the duration of the 2020 season. A year later, the Patriots spent a first-round pick on Mac Jones, watched him earn the starting job coming out of training camp and backed him up with Hoyer while Stidham gradually returned from offseason back surgery, going without an appearance in the entire 2021 season.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when the Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe, essentially replacing Stidham with another younger, developmental prospect.