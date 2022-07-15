OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals will not include Orlando Brown Jr.

The tackle and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

The main reason for this contractual impasse was a difference in guaranteed dollars, per Rapoport and Garafolo. Kansas City was willing to fully guarantee money through the 2023 season, Garafolo reported, but that wasn't enough security to satisfy Brown's representation.

The Chiefs' offer was for $91 million over the initial five years of the deal with a sixth season that had a $40 million-plus salary "strictly to inflate the average annual value to the top of the market," Garafolo reported. Looking to be paid at the top of the tackle market, Brown would've had a deal that essentially paid him $18.2 per year, which would've been eighth among offensive tackles, Garafolo added.

Instead of agreeing to that deal, Brown is likely to take the even riskier route, playing out the single season of his franchise tag in Kansas City before returning to the negotiating table. Brown still has not signed his franchise tag tender, and it's unclear when or if he will report to training camp on July 26. Garafolo has reported that without an extension Brown was unlikely to report to training camp and possibly for the start of the season. As he is unsigned, Brown would not be subject to any fines.

Brown hasn't been hesitant to bet on himself in the past. The former third-round pick of the Ravens and starting right tackle in Baltimore refused to move back to his original position after filling in (and playing quite well) for usual starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley in 2020, leading to his trade to Kansas City.

Understandably, Brown was attempting to position himself for a more lucrative pay day when the time arrived. The clock has since expired on such a cash shower, at least for this year, but he'll still receive a handsome $16.7 million under the tag.

After just one season with the Chiefs, Brown is digging in in a standoff with his employer. This time around, the risk seems greater.

Brown entered the NFL as a third-round pick largely due to his disappointing performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, which dropped him out of his first-round projection all the way near the end of Day 2. The son of former Ravens and Browns tackle Orlando Brown, the younger Brown proved doubters wrong in Baltimore, becoming a reliable tackle worthy of three Pro Bowl selections in the last three seasons.

Still, he's yet to reach an elite level -- even if the Chiefs were willing to pay him as such.

Kansas City offered the highest signing bonus and average annual salary to Brown over a total of six years, per Pelissero. Instead, Brown is taking that single year of security with the goal of proving the Chiefs would be wise to guarantee more of his contract.

"We got really close," Brown's agent, Michael Portner, told Pelissero. "We enjoyed dealing with the Chiefs and we understand their position as well. I'm not gonna let these athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there."