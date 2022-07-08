2022 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's non-QB MVP

Parsons completely transformed the Cowboys' defense as a rookie, showcasing the ability to wreak havoc anywhere along the defensive front seven. As an off-ball linebacker, Parsons displays ridiculous closing speed, hogtying ball carriers, harassing quarterbacks who dare leave the pocket and even making plays in coverage downfield. Even more impressive: When the Cowboys moved him to an edge-rush position after injuries depleted the team's defensive line, Parsons showed a quick first step to burn past offensive tackles. The 23-year-old's versatility makes him a menace for opposing quarterbacks. En route to his Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Parsons finished top six in the NFL in sacks (13) and tackles for loss (20). He crushed the quarterback despite only rushing on 52.9 percent of opponents' dropbacks (260th in the NFL) -- for comparison, T.J. Watt rushed on 88.3 percent. After coming up just shy of the rookie sack record (14.5), Parsons set his goal at the all-time record (22.5) in 2022. If he gets enough pass-rush reps, the dynamo has the talent to threaten that mark. If he does, and the Cowboys soar to the best record in the NFL, the Dallas hype machine will be out of control. Out. Of. Control.