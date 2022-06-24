Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

Missing the season's final game on the COVID-19 list wiped out Parsons' bid for the rookie sack record of 14.5 set by Jevon Kearse in 1999. Entering Year 2, the versatile defender is after the all-time record.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum. 15's what I wanna hit," Parsons told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports of his goals for 2022. "But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."

Parsons finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind T.J. Watt, who tied the all-time sack record of 22.5 last season.

As a rookie, Parsons was a revelation. With a quick first step and otherworldly closing speed, he was a menace wherever the Cowboys lined him up.

The expectations for the 23-year-old linebacker's second season are through the roof, but Parsons is only concerned with his personal goals.

"I just take the blessings that God gave me," he said. "I don't feel like I need to reach anyone's expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I'm gonna just go out there and play my game. I don't wanna go out there and chase no one's story, I just gotta do my thing, and that's what got me here and that's what I'm gonna keep doing."

Something he'd like to add to his repertoire in 2022: interceptions.