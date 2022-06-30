2022 NFL season: Which notable records could fall? What milestones might be reached? 

Brady reversed course on retirement and will return to the Bucs in 2022 with a chance to reach yet another milestone previously thought to be untouchable: 100,000 career passing yards. Combining his NFL-record regular season (84,520) and postseason (13,049) yardage totals, Brady enters the season with 97,569 career pass yards -- 2,431 shy of 100,000 in his career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has averaged just over 300 passing yards per game in two seasons with the Buccaneers, putting him on pace (assuming he plays each game) to reach the 100,000 yardage marker at home against the Ravens (Week 8 on Thursday night) or Rams (Week 9). Should Brady "only" rack up yardage at his career-average rate (265.8 pass yards per game), he would be on pace to reach the milestone in Week 10 when the Buccaneers fittingly make history against the Seahawks in the first-ever regular-season game in Germany.