Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2022 salary cap

After working through situations with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert in this spot, then pairing each with Tom Brady, the obvious became apparent. The greatest team money can buy in 2022 needed the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Not only does Brady have more Super Bowl rings than any player, head coach or franchise, but he also led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season as the youngest 44-year-old you've ever seen. And since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady leads the NFL in deep pass completions (20-plus air yards) with 57.





In another meager attempt to put Brady's career into perspective, consider this breakdown of Brady's career (including playoffs). From 2000 to 2007, Brady had more wins (100), pass touchdowns (223) and Super Bowls titles (three) than Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did in his entire career (67 wins, 208 pass TDs, one Super Bowl). Then take Brady's 2008 to 2015 seasons: He accumulated more pass touchdowns (261), Super Bowls (one) and NFL MVPs (one) than Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (237 pass TD, zero Super Bowls, zero MVPs). Follow that up with Brady's last six seasons, from 2016 to 2021: Hall of Famer Troy Aikman finished his illustrious career with 165 pass TDs, three Super Bowls and no MVP awards, which each trailed or tied Brady (226 pass TDs, three Super Bowls, one MVP). That's three Hall of Fame careers in one!





Although five first-round quarterbacks (seven total) were selected before him, Davis Mills trailed only Mac Jones in passing yards and passing touchdowns among rookies in 2021. His 68.8 completion percentage and 228.5 pass yards per game as a starter paced all first-year quarterbacks. Mills is the only rookie in NFL history to have three games with a passer rating of at least 125.0 (min. 25 pass attempts in each game). The third-round pick also improved with time, throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in his final 10 games of the season after tossing just two scores and five picks in his first three career games. He won two of his final four starts with a Texans team lacking in talent.





Former Temple star P.J. Walker is 2-0 as a starter in his career, brings an extra dimension with his legs and carries a cap hit a sliver under $900,000. There's risk in not investing in another veteran option at quarterback behind Brady. However, we know Brady isn't coming off that field. I am also confident in this: If Matt Cassel could navigate the 2008 Patriots to an 11-5 record, Mills or Walker can take this roster to the promised land.





Others considered: Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Jameis Winston (Saints), Marcus Mariota (Falcons), Tyrod Taylor (Giants).





Toughest decision: Leaving Patrick Mahomes, the best QB in the NFL, off of the team due to his $35.8 million cap hit. Passing on Josh Allen and his $16.4 million cap hit might have been the more head-scratching move. The roster had a Justin Herbert-Brady stack at one point before settling on the seven-time world champion to head the depth chart alone.