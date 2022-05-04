Tom Brady will take international stage in NFL's regular-season debut in Germany

Entering this season, the NFL has played 40 International Series games. Germany was always the next logical location for the NFL's international aspirations, as the league that dominates the American sports scene seeks to expand its reach into markets flush with new and potentially enormous fan bases.

Thanks in part to the local popularity of the five German teams that played in NFL Europe between 1991 and 2007 -- and likely in greater part to the high concentration of United States military members stationed there, as well as the large expat community -- Germany is the NFL's fastest-growing international market, with 17 million fans and more than three million avid fans, according to the NFL. More than 2.5 million people watched Super Bowl LVI in Germany live, and Germany is the No. 1 market outside of North America for fantasy players, Madden purchasers and NFL Shop sales.

Germany will host four games over the next four seasons, with the November contest and an additional game in Munich, and two other tilts in Frankfurt.