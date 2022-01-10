Top 10 records, milestones set in Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

With the Chargers trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football, ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ led back-to-back touchdown drives to send the game into overtime. Those improbable drives both ended with TD passes -- Herbert's 68th and 69th of his career, passing ﻿Dan Marino﻿ for the most passing TDs in a player's first two seasons in NFL history. Unfortunately for the Chargers, the 70th TD pass never came, and they missed the playoffs on a Raiders field goal as time expired in the extra period.