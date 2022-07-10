Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott improved physique ahead of training camp: 'I'm in the best shape that I've ever been'

Published: Jul 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM
Well over a year removed from a fractured ankle and the subsequent process of its long rehab, Dak Prescott was able to focus on more than just getting healthy this offseason.

Speaking at his annual kids camp at The Star in Frisco on Saturday, the Cowboys quarterback said he was able to get in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the 2022 season.

"I'm super excited. Having the football camp with these kids and them asking me about teammates and this season, it just makes you that much more excited," Prescott said, via the team's website. "A couple of weeks out and I'm in the best shape that I've ever been in. So, it's time to ramp it up and get going."

Needing not to worry about the status of his ankle is both physically and mentally freeing for Prescott. Although he underwent some maintenance on his non-throwing shoulder immediately after last season, Prescott has had time to concentrate on improving his overall physique and the full-time trainer he hired has helped those measures.

Prescott, who turns 29 in late July, said the focused training is helping aide his movement as both a runner and a passer.

"One, just because of my movement," Prescott said when asked why he feels he's in the best shape of his life. "I got a PT in the offseason -- someone I've worked with throughout the last year. I've paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it's vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I've trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out."

Despite rehabbing through last offseason and into training camp, Prescott managed to deliver an NFC East title in his first season back from injury. He also put up career-high numbers in completions (410), completion percentage (68.8) and touchdown passes (37), which set the single-season record in Cowboys history. Last season ended in peril after a 12-5 season, though, as the Cowboys were ousted at home in the Super Wild Card Round by the rival 49ers.

Prescott improving his overall movement falls in line with coach Mike McCarthy's plan to utilize him in the run game in 2022 given there are no more limitations for the quarterback. A viable running threat from the QB could do wonders for an offense that led the league in yards per game (407.0) and points per game (31.2) last season.

While Prescott's improving health has allowed him to use one of the more popular offseason tropes, it's one Cowboys fans don't mind hearing as he approaches his seventh season in the league. Cowboys veterans report for training camp on July 26.

