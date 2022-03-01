Around the NFL

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had 'clean-up' surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

Published: Mar 01, 2022 at 12:47 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another offseason means another surgery for Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Prescott underwent surgery to "clean up" his left non-throwing shoulder after the season. McCarthy added that the issue did not lead to struggles this season, and the QB is expected to be ready for offseason workouts.

"He's back at it. He's been in the building," McCarthy said. "Actually, he was one of, I think we had, one of eight players that had postseason surgery. He had a clean-up of his left shoulder, so it's something that needed to be done. So he's rehabbing that. He's starting his process of getting back into it."

McCarthy added: "It's not a concern. We have no concern. He is doing well."

While many NFL players undergo procedures in the offseason to "clean up" issues that lingered during the previous campaign, it's notable with Prescott. Last year he was rehabbing a broken ankle and dealt with shoulder issues ahead of the season.

Prescott began the season on fire, but struggled down the stretch as the Cowboys' offense ebbed and flowed from explosive to inconsistent.

It's never ideal to go under the knife, but it doesn't sound like Prescott's injury should linger or prohibit him from building chemistry with his weapons this offseason.

