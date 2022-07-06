Terry McLaurin was 'confident' extension with Commanders would get done: 'I wanted to be here'

Terry McLaurin met the media Wednesday for the first time since signing a lucrative three-year extension with the Washington Commanders, a resolution that was inevitable in hindsight but in the moment didn't feel like a sure thing to those outside the building.

McLaurin, however, had faith -- and took it all the way to the bank.

"I felt confident honestly," McLaurin divulged. "From talking to my agent, Buddy (Baker), to the conversations I've had with coach (Ron) Rivera, it was very evident that they wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here."

Rivera told reporters that extending McLaurin was a "priority" for Washington.

"With Terry, I think one of the things that we were able to do was take care of one of our captains," Rivera explained, "take care of one of the guys that means an awful lot for one side of the football and for the team as a whole."

The receiver added, "You never know until you know, but I always had a feeling this would get done."

McLaurin was away from the team for the entirety of offseason workouts, including mandatory minicamp, as the fourth-year receiver angled for a new -- and well-deserved -- deal. The Commanders star said he was working out in Florida while his teammates practiced in Ashburn, Virginia, and expressed discomfort with being away from the club, including his new quarterback, Carson Wentz.

"It was weird. I don't miss practice, even when I've been banged up at times," McLaurin said. "I know how important those reps are. I know how important that chemistry is to be built, especially during this time, not just on the field, not just the chemistry but camaraderie in the locker room. That was really hard for me. But you understand the business and what has to be done."

It'll be a quick turnaround for McLaurin after Wednesday's presser, as the receiver said he was hopping right on a plane to California to work out with Wentz, his ninth QB in four seasons in D.C., and get those reps in that were lacking in June.

"My main priority and mindset with each quarterback is to put my best foot forward and make them look good in any way, shape or form I can," McLaurin said. "I've never really tried to focus on how many I've had and although you want to try to get a connection with a guy and have some longevity, I've had fun and I've learned from all the quarterbacks I've had up until this point.