Giants OT Andrew Thomas 'prepared to be ready for training camp' after ankle surgery

For the New York Giants offense to improve in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, it must get better play from the offensive line. Part of that comes with improvement from former first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who is coming off ankle surgery this offseason.

Thomas recently told the Giants Huddle podcast that he plans to be on the field when Big Blue opens up training camp later this month.

"Rehab is coming along pretty well. I'm doing everything the trainers ask me to do," Thomas said, via the team's official website. "Definitely moving a lot better and I'm prepared to be ready for training camp.

"It's definitely frustrating, but it's part of the business, learning how to navigate being injured because you're never going to feel 100 percent. But I felt like last year I started to make some strides. It's a little frustrating sometimes when you can't be on the field with your teammates."

The Giants report for training camp on July 26.

Thomas dealt with a nagging ankle injury during a rookie season in which he struggled. That issue carried over into 2021, which required him to miss four weeks, including a stint on injured reserve. However, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020 did improve in his second season, allowing just two sacks and three QB hits in 13 games, per Pro Football Focus.