Around the NFL

Lane Johnson praises Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' poise, says he 'demands respect'

Published: Jul 05, 2022 at 08:01 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

When the 2022 season begins, Lane Johnson will have been the Philadelphia Eagles' starting right tackle for a full decade. He has run the gamut of quarterbacks to protect.

The team's current QB, Jalen Hurts, has flashed potential through 19 starts since wresting the job from Carson Wentz in 2020, but he's still developing as a passer. From Johnson's viewpoint, Hurts is approaching that growth in a fashion that's worthy of admiration.

"He just carries himself with a lot of poise. I mean, he demands respect," Johnson told MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access. "Just the way he approaches day-to-day activity, how he trains, what he does in the film room. And he's a great motivator. He's a great leader. (He's) super behind the scenes, even during summer, he's connecting with a lot of the guys. Lot of receivers. Doing 7-on-7. Just doing typical work to prepare. I know he's excited about the new guys that we have that we drafted and acquired over the offseason, and really just getting ready to go to work."

Those new acquisitions that Johnson mentioned -- led on the offensive side by wide receiver A.J. Brown, with cornerback James Bradberry highlighting the new faces on defense -- have garnered buzz as the season inches closer. Last week, running back Miles Sanders went as far as to say that it feels like he's on an all-star team.

Asked about the mounting hype, Johnson was careful to share a more measured evaluation, but he did acknowledge Philadelphia's infusion of talent.

"When it comes down to it, you have to approach every day with an aggressive mindset," Johnson said. "You have to stay in the moment and not look too far ahead because when you do that teams can easily beat you. You can be easily beaten. So, the name of the game is focus. Yeah, I feel like we do have a great roster, but at the end of the day, we still have to go play."

All-star team or not, Philly has put the pieces in place to help Hurts stack success coming off an uneven 2021 campaign.

The third-year signal caller threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year, adding another 784 yards and 10 scores on the ground. His mobility will continue to be a thorn in the side of opposing defenses, but a trio of Brown, wideout DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert is among the best the league has to offer.

As for how Johnson fits into the equation, the lineman didn't allow a single sack last season, according to PFF. If Johnson continues to keep his young quarterback clean, Jalen Hurts has everything at his disposal to transform his behind-the-scenes leadership into lofty results.

Related Content

news

Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier's brother, Mike Grier, was tabbed to become GM of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Mike Grier is the first Black GM in the history of the NHL.

news

Seahawks chair Jody Allen says team is not for sale right now

Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, said in a statement released Tuesday by the team that neither the Seahawks nor the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which the Allen Trust owns as well, are currently up for sale.

news

Mike Evans recalls Tom Brady's hint at unretirement: 'I didn't think he was really coming back'

Mike Evans was surprised, just like everyone else in the football world, when Tom Brady unretired earlier this year. The quarterback barely even gave his Buccaneers teammate a heads up in a text conversation earlier in the day.

news

Micah Parsons thinks he, Trevon Diggs can be 'even better' than Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

Entering his second season, Micah Parsons has high hopes for both himself and Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs, a pair he thinks can rival that of the Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

news

Robert Griffin III open to NFL return: 'I am ready to go right now'

Robert Griffin III has not taken an NFL snap in 19 months, but the former first-round quarterback is keeping his options open for a return to the league.

news

Von Miller envisions lasting full six-year contract with Bills: 'I'm trying to play the whole thing out'

Bills linebacker Von Miller is considered by some to be entering the back nine of his career, but the two-time Super Bowl champion says he has a goal to play out his entire six-year contract in Buffalo.

news

NFL community joins in on celebrating Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

news

Bills' Jordan Poyer amid contract discussions: 'I can't really think of a better situation' than being in Buffalo

Amidst the ongoing discussions between the Bills and safety Jordan Poyer over his desire for a contract extension, Poyer says he's loved his time playing in Buffalo, and would like to stay where he is long enough to get the team a ring.

news

Brett Favre expects drop-off in production from Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre is expecting a drop-off in Raiders WR Davante Adams' production without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, QB Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW