NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 1

The Washington Commanders are being patient with the return of star pass rusher Chase Young, but there have been no hiccups with his rehab from a torn ACL.

"Everything is going as planned," Young reporters on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Young sustained the right knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season. A successful rehab could have him ready for the start of 2022, but Young and the team don't have a timetable for his return to the practice field. The former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year did disclose he is able to run and lift "a substantial amount of weight."