Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 1

Published: Jun 01, 2022 at 04:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Washington Commanders are being patient with the return of star pass rusher Chase Young, but there have been no hiccups with his rehab from a torn ACL.

"Everything is going as planned," Young reporters on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Young sustained the right knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season. A successful rehab could have him ready for the start of 2022, but Young and the team don't have a timetable for his return to the practice field. The former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year did disclose he is able to run and lift "a substantial amount of weight."

In the meantime, Young says he's been dedicated to the mental aspect of his role while also shadowing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio at Commanders OTAs. As Washington's defense aims to return to form, Young is preparing himself both physically and mentally in order to be the leader that takes gets them there.

Roster moves

  • The Cleveland Browns officially announced tight end David Njoku's contract extension.
  • The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of wide receiver Albert Wilson. The team waived running back AJ Rose in a corresponding move.
  • The Seattle Seahawks have signed first-round offensive tackle Charles Cross to a four-year, $21.384 million rookie contract that is fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The deal includes a signing bonus of $12.73 million signing bonus, according to Rapoport. Cross, the last top-10 pick of the 2022 draft class to sign, is the highest ever drafted player without an agent.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced the signing of ex-Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

Injuries

  • Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd told reporters Wednesday that he had offseason surgery to clean up a right ankle injury he suffered ahead of the 2021 season. Floyd still managed to record 11.5 sacks during the Rams' championship run.

Suspensions

  • Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith is suspended for the first six games of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per the transaction wire. Rapoport said the suspension is for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Related Content

news

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died Wednesday at the age of 38, the team announced. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement.

news

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt announces retirement after seven seasons

Stephon Tuitt, 29, announced his retirement after seven seasons in Pittsburgh, finishing at No. 20 on the Steelers' all-time sack list.

news

Kyler Murray attends Cardinals OTAs amid contract dispute

Kyler Murray's dramatic offseason isn't keeping him from offseason activities. The Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback returned to the practice field Wednesday for this first time this offseason.

news

Late Hall of Famer John Madden returns to 'Madden NFL 23' cover

John Madden -- a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders, legendary NFL color analyst and namesake of one the highest-selling sports video games of all time -- is returning to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence aiming to become Cowboys' sack leader in 2022

Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence aims to step his game up in 2022 and return as Dallas' sack leader for the upcoming season.

news

Malcolm Butler has 'a lot to prove' in return to Patriots

After unretiring this offseason, veteran CB Malcolm Butler is going into 2022 with a lot to prove as he returns to where it all started in New England.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase pursuing bigger numbers in Year 2 after record-setting rookie season

Entering Year 2, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has set some bigger goals following a stellar rookie year in order to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: QB competition in Seattle will help 'build something truly special'

For the first time in Tyler Lockett's eight-year career with the Seahawks, he'll be catching passes from someone other than Russell Wilson. He looks forward to the quarterback competition and believes it will "build something truly special."

news

Steelers' Kenny Pickett not worried about QB depth chart: 'I didn't think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

Steelers' Kenny Pickett has worked as the third-team quarterback in OTAs so far, but he is not worried about the pecking order. Instead, Pickett has taken the opportunity to learn from to veterans ahead of him as the competition gets underway.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW