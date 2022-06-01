NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 1

The Washington Commanders are being patient with the return of star pass rusher Chase Young, but there have been no hiccups with his rehab from a torn ACL.
"Everything is going as planned," Young reporters on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."
Young sustained the right knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season. A successful rehab could have him ready for the start of 2022, but Young and the team don't have a timetable for his return to the practice field. The former No. 2 overall pick and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year did disclose he is able to run and lift "a substantial amount of weight."
In the meantime, Young says he's been dedicated to the mental aspect of his role while also shadowing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio at Commanders OTAs. As Washington's defense aims to return to form, Young is preparing himself both physically and mentally in order to be the leader that takes gets them there.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns officially announced tight end David Njoku's contract extension.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of wide receiver Albert Wilson. The team waived running back AJ Rose in a corresponding move.
- The Seattle Seahawks have signed first-round offensive tackle Charles Cross to a four-year, $21.384 million rookie contract that is fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The deal includes a signing bonus of $12.73 million signing bonus, according to Rapoport. Cross, the last top-10 pick of the 2022 draft class to sign, is the highest ever drafted player without an agent.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced the signing of ex-Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.
Injuries
- Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd told reporters Wednesday that he had offseason surgery to clean up a right ankle injury he suffered ahead of the 2021 season. Floyd still managed to record 11.5 sacks during the Rams' championship run.
Suspensions
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith is suspended for the first six games of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per the transaction wire. Rapoport said the suspension is for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.