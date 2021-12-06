Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona cruise to a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears.

The two stars missed the past three games, Murray dealing with an ankle injury and Hopkins a hamstring strain.

"It felt good," Murray said, via ESPN. "Yeah, it felt good. Just to be out there moving around, kind of being myself, just playing the game I love to play with these guys, it was fun. Glad we got the win. But, yeah, it was great to be back."

With the Cards' Week 12 bye, the injured stars each had a month to rest while watching their team go 2-1 with Colt McCoy at the helm and keep their place atop the NFC. Murray said he's glad he didn't come back too soon and have to manage the ankle injury the rest of the season.

"I think if I would have rushed it back and tried to play a couple weeks ago, I probably would've been hurting even more," Murray said.

Murray wasn't asked to use his arm much in the return, completing 11 of 15 pass attempts for 123 yards and two TDs. Outside of a 20-yard TD pass to Hopkins on the opening drive, the QB didn't attempt a pass of more than 15 air yards.

In bad Chicago weather, Murray did use his legs -- another indication his ankle is just fine. The QB rushed 10 times for 59 yards and two TDs, all season highs.

"I knew I was fine. I knew I was good," Murray said. "They gave me pull reads. So, I kind of had to. I don't know how many times I ran the ball today or how many yards but I felt good when I took off."