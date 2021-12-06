Around the NFL

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

Published: Dec 06, 2021 at 10:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona cruise to a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears.

The two stars missed the past three games, Murray dealing with an ankle injury and Hopkins a hamstring strain.

"It felt good," Murray said, via ESPN. "Yeah, it felt good. Just to be out there moving around, kind of being myself, just playing the game I love to play with these guys, it was fun. Glad we got the win. But, yeah, it was great to be back."

With the Cards' Week 12 bye, the injured stars each had a month to rest while watching their team go 2-1 with Colt McCoy at the helm and keep their place atop the NFC. Murray said he's glad he didn't come back too soon and have to manage the ankle injury the rest of the season.

"I think if I would have rushed it back and tried to play a couple weeks ago, I probably would've been hurting even more," Murray said.

Murray wasn't asked to use his arm much in the return, completing 11 of 15 pass attempts for 123 yards and two TDs. Outside of a 20-yard TD pass to Hopkins on the opening drive, the QB didn't attempt a pass of more than 15 air yards.

In bad Chicago weather, Murray did use his legs -- another indication his ankle is just fine. The QB rushed 10 times for 59 yards and two TDs, all season highs.

"I knew I was fine. I knew I was good," Murray said. "They gave me pull reads. So, I kind of had to. I don't know how many times I ran the ball today or how many yards but I felt good when I took off."

Hopkins generated two catches for 32 yards and a TD in his return. The veteran played 37 of 51 snaps in his first game back, most among Cards wideouts.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Ben Roethlisberger not ready to talk retirement: 'I'll address any of that stuff after the season'

As Ben Roethlisberger's age-39 season nears its end, the veteran QB will begin to hear more questions about retirement. He addressed how he's planning to handle such talk following the Steelers' Week 13 win over the Ravens.
news

David Culley to 'evaluate everything' after benching Tyrod Taylor for Davis Mills in Texans' loss to Colts

Tyrod Taylor might not be back under center for the Texans this season, as David Culley did not commit to continuing forward with Taylor as the team's starter following Houston's 31-0 loss to Indianapolis.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will remain starter when healthy despite Minshew's strong performance

Following Gardner Minshew's terrific start, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni won't entertain a QB controversy, declaring Jalen Hurts as the starter when healthy. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp becomes first to hit 100 catches in 2021 season

In Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams WR Cooper Kupp became the first player in the league to reach 100 catches on the season.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Patriots-Bills

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday night.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) likely out for season 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be our for the remainder of the Ravens' season after suffering a shoulder injury.
news

John Harbaugh cites Ravens' depleted CB room as reason for two-point conversion try in loss to Steelers

A late-game TD positioned the Ravens for a shocking road win over the rival Steelers. But a failed two-point conversion spelled the end of Baltimore's exciting comeback bid.
news

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions' first win to victims of Oxford High School shooting

Following his team's first win of the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened his postgame press conference by dedicating the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting and everyone affected by the tragedy.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocates pinky finger in loss to Chargers

The Bengals followed up last week's win with a wild 41-22 home loss to the Chargers. To add injury to insult, Cincy's starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, exited the bruising defeat bruised himself.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW