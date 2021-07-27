Top 10 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Micah Parsons among 4 linebackers 

The Giants had way too much rush production come from their big men up front -- defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who had 11.5 sacks, was the only player to post more than four last season -- so they're hoping Ojulari can give their attack more life off the edge. The tape can be a little uneven at times, but his flashes are really eye-catching. Georgia did so much rotating along their defensive front that I didn't always feel like he was able to get into a groove. He'll be on the field full-time for the Giants, and if the coaches can cultivate those flashes into a skilled rush, Ojulari will be a legitimate contender out of this group.