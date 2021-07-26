NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Najee Harris top threat to Trevor Lawrence

Look, I'm probably being too aggressive with this ranking for Chase. Only three receivers have won this award since Chase was born in 2000 -- and one of those winners, Percy Harvin, benefited from his kick-return talent as an NFL rookie. To make this projection more difficult, Chase opted out of the 2020 season, so he hasn't played competitive football since the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 13, 2020. However, he had 9 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in that championship tilt and he has the same quarterback throwing to him now that he did in his final collegiate season. History might not be on the wide receiver's side, but the Joe Burrow-to-Chase combination has a chance to be electric this fall.