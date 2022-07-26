NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 26

The Denver Broncos' top offseason free-agent signing will start training camp on the sideline.

Pass rusher Randy Gregory (shoulder) will be placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday. Versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and receiver K.J. Hamler (knee) will also begin camp on PUP.

Gregory came to Denver from Dallas this offseason on a massive five-year, $70 million deal. The defensive end underwent a shoulder scope after the signing and missed the entirety of the Broncos' offseason program. Gregory played in 13 of Dallas' 18 games last year, missing contests due to a calf injury and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Turner is slated to start at right tackle for the Broncos after starting 43 regular-season games for the Green Bay Packers over the past three seasons. Turner played two-plus seasons for Denver earlier in his career.

Hamler missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL.