NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 26

The Denver Broncos' top offseason free-agent signing will start training camp on the sideline.
Pass rusher Randy Gregory (shoulder) will be placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday. Versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and receiver K.J. Hamler (knee) will also begin camp on PUP.
Gregory came to Denver from Dallas this offseason on a massive five-year, $70 million deal. The defensive end underwent a shoulder scope after the signing and missed the entirety of the Broncos' offseason program. Gregory played in 13 of Dallas' 18 games last year, missing contests due to a calf injury and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Turner is slated to start at right tackle for the Broncos after starting 43 regular-season games for the Green Bay Packers over the past three seasons. Turner played two-plus seasons for Denver earlier in his career.
Hamler missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL.
All three players are eligible to come off of the PUP list at any time during training camp.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears signed tackle Riley Reiff and second-round safety Jaquan Brisker and waived offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Allie Green.
- The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu, his agent tweeted.
- The New Orleans Saints excused safety Tyrann Mathieu from the start of training camp to handle a personal matter. New Orleans also signed running back Malcolm Brown, center Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan and waived punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.
- The New York Giants signed defensive lineman Nick Williams, safety Andrew Adams, wide receiver Marcus Kemp and offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour, waived defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, defensive back Henry Black and receiver Travis Toivonen and cut defensive back Maurice Canady.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are signing defensive tackle Kobe Smith, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Jeremy McNichols and released running back Trey Edmunds.
Injuries
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh considered running back Gus Edwards (knee) questionable to play in the season opener. Edwards was placed on the PUP list last week.
- Buffalo Bills receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow are sitting out Tuesday's practice due to soreness, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell expects tight end Irv Smith Jr. (knee) to be full speed for the start of training camp. Smith missed the entirety of the 2021 season with the injury.
- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles), center Nick Gates (leg) and tackle Matt Peart (knee) were placed on the PUP list, the team announced.
- New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said he's full go for training camp after missing time during the offseason program with a hamstring injury.
Retirements
- Tennessee Titans cornerback Buster Skrine is retiring, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters. Skrine, 33, played 11 seasons in the NFL for five teams. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, Skrine spent four years in Cleveland, four with the New York Jets and two with the Chicago Bears and split his final campaign between the San Francisco 49ers and Titans.
