Bears sign veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff ahead of training camp

The Chicago Bears bolstered the offensive line as training camp opened.

New general manager Ryan Poles announced Tuesday that the club signed veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff.

The Reiff signing comes on the heels of the Bears adding veteran guard Michael Schofield on a one-year contract on Monday. The moves bolster a line that was a question mark heading into training camp.

"That's another opportunity -- I said from the beginning -- our front office is not going to stop chipping away and bringing good football players to make this team better," Poles said of signing Reiff, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Adding Reiff gives the Bears a veteran presence at a position of need. While he projects as Chicago's starting left tackle, Reiff can also play on the right side, where he started 12 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

A 2012 first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Reiff spent five seasons in Detroit and four in Minnesota before spending last season in Cincy. He's started 139 career games, most at left tackle.