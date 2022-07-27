Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blocking out critics: 'If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me'

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 01:16 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

Tua Tagovailoa seems to understand he's in the crosshairs this season. But that doesn't mean the Miami Dolphins quarterback hears what his vocal critics are saying about him prior to his third NFL season.

"I don't know any of those guys," Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "If that's what they have to say, then good for them. ... They draw people for clickbait or I don't know, whatever that is.

"If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me. If you're in my circle and I can hear you, what you're saying, obviously you've got to be extremely important to me. So, if I can't hear it, then it's probably not important."

Tagovailoa presumably can hear the words of new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Branded as an offensive guru, McDaniel arrives from San Francisco aiming to get the most out of Tagovailoa, who has been the third-best QB in the 2020 NFL draft class to date, behind No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who went sixth -- one slot after Tagovailoa.

It's undoubtedly a critical season for the QB. Year 3 is often a crucial barometer for young quarterbacks in general, and the Dolphins will have a decision to make next summer on Tagovailoa's fifth-year option and possible extension talks.

If he's not the guy in Miami, the Dolphins have extra ammo in the 2023 NFL draft to potentially select Tua's successor. (One of their two first-rounders next year, coincidentally, comes via the 49ers from last year's Trey Lance trade).

What McDaniel wants Tagovailoa to focus on this season is his "short term memory" and to have "deliberate intent on each play," the coach said.

McDaniel added: "Tua is super hard on himself, which is a good thing, but too much of anything in excess isn't. He has high standards. I don't want it to impede the next play."

This almost suggests that in McDaniel's mind, Tagovailoa's middling returns through his first two seasons might have as much to do with mental aspects as much as they have physical ones. Whatever the case might be, McDaniel appears set out to find out if his new quarterback can handle the future criticism that's bound to roll in and thrive on the field while leading a remade offense, led by the additions of wideout Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead, running back Chase Edmonds and, of course, McDaniel.

The time for Tua to prove his draft status and remain in the Dolphins' plans is as clear as day: play better and score more points, and those critics likely will quiet up, whether or not he can hear them.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills explains importance of mandated guardian caps during training camp

NFL Network's Judy Battista spoke with the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills during "Inside Training Camp Live" about the implementation of guardian cap requirements across the league, discussing what the guardian caps do and what the NFL hopes to accomplish with this change.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to practice after brief stay on PUP list

Saints star WR Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday, participating in individual drills and running routes without defensive coverage while sitting out of team portions of the session.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets moving Mekhi Becton to right tackle, George Fant to left tackle

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that veteran George Fant is set to be the team's starting left tackle while former first-round pick Mekhi Becton will take over the right tackle spot.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's timeline to return TBD after appendectomy

Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday, but did not provide a timeline for the star's return to the building or the field.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

The Chiefs and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract adjustment for the 2022 season, moving up $3 million from the back of his deal.

news

Packers 'cautiously optimistic' about OT David Bakhtiari's return after additional knee procedure

The Green Bay Packers continue to wait on the return of star left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent an additional knee procedure this offseason.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want to 'micromanage' QB competition between Trubisky, Rudolph, Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the Steelers quarterback depth chart to begin training camp as Pittsburgh proceeds with its first QB competition in nearly two decades.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo remains unsigned, holding out of training camp

Ravens rookie pass rusher David Ojabo is unsigned and holding out for the start of Ravens training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) avoids PUP list to begin training camp

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network's Sara Walsh reported on Good Morning Football.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, won't be placed on PUP list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening that Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical and will not be placed on the PUP list as training camp kicks off.

news

Kyler Murray's Cardinals teammates confident in QB's work ethic, knowledge for game

Following news Monday that Kyler Murray's extension with the Cardinals included a clause mandating "four hours of independent study" each game week, Arizona tight end Zach Ertz and safety Budda Baker backed their QB's focus and aptitude for the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW