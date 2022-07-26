Bill Belichick on Patriots not naming offensive coordinator: 'We're not really big on titles and all that'

Last week, the New England Patriots announced their complete coaching staff, which did not include an offensive coordinator to officially replace Josh McDaniels.

The Pats brought back former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to work with the offense, but neither was declared the OC. Patricia, who spent last season with the Patriots, has the title of senior football adviser/offensive line. Judge's title is offensive assistant/QBs.

Speaking Tuesday morning as the Patriots kick off training camp, Belichick -- as he has all offseason -- declined to get into the weeds of who will eventually be calling the plays.

"I think I've said many times, I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word," he said. "Whatever those duties entail, they're very good, they're exceptional at the entire gambit. Glad we have both of them, they do a great job."

Pressed on when the Pats might declare a play-caller, Belichick was again predictably evasive.

"I'm the head coach. Ultimately I'm responsible for everything, so let's just leave it at that. That's what it is," he said.

The question of who is running the offense has persisted since McDaniels left for Las Vegas. With Mac Jones heading into Year 2, how the Patriots plan to buffer the young quarterback remains a mystery outside the building.

The offensive side of the ball isn't the only spot without an official coordinator. Belichick also didn't name a defensive coordinator. Linebackers coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo again fill the leading roles.

Asked Tuesday what benefit not naming coordinators provides the Pats, Belichick responded: