NFL players who NEED strong training camp: Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah, Darrell Henderson top list

The Dolphins quarterback made headlines back in February when he described his rookie season as "below average" in an interview on my SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio show. Honestly, I felt Tua was too hard on himself. His rookie year was ... typical. There were ups and downs. His last two outings of the year -- a benching for Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ in Las Vegas and a three-pick performance in a 30-point loss at Buffalo -- were tough. No doubt about it. But he still finished the season with a 6-3 record and an 11:5 TD-to-INT ratio. Not too shabby.





Look, the Dolphins should've taken Justin Herbert over Tua. It's obvious now, in the wake of Herbert's transcendent rookie season, but it's something I felt before the 2020 NFL Draft. The inevitable comparison between the two quarterbacks adds another layer of pressure on the Dolphins' second-year signal-caller. That said, I still believe in Tua. And you should, too. Remember: Tua entered the NFL fresh off major hip surgery, in a highly abbreviated offseason thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention, his surrounding weaponry was seriously lacking. What a difference a year makes. Now, Tua's getting a real offseason to learn, and the Dolphins significantly beefed up their receiving corps by signing Will Fuller and drafting Jaylen Waddle.





It's Year 2. It's go time. Put that five-pick minicamp practice in the rearview. Inspire in camp. Lead. I think Tua takes a major jump, but this spotlight will be bright. With a great coach, improved roster and increased expectations in Miami, it's fair to say this is the beginning of an absolutely crucial season for Tagovailoa.