2021 NFL season: One storyline to track for all 32 teams

How will Russell Wilson and the offense fare under new coordinator Shane Waldron? Questions about Wilson's unhappiness with the offense dominated the offseason in Seattle, prompting speculation about whether it would result in the star being traded. Wilson may still be in Seattle, but the questions haven't gone anywhere; they're simply whispers now instead of shouts, as everyone waits to see how the Wilson-Waldron collaboration works out. One thing about Wilson: It seems he cares deeply about how he is perceived, and that he wants to be regarded as one of the all-time greats. To him, that seems to mean competing for titles, and he has not been back on the Super Bowl stage since his third pro season.