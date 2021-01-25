Chargers hiring Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert's ear moving forward has been decided.

Joe Lombardi, who's spent the past five seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Chargers to be their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's a role Lombardi has been working back toward for some time.

The 49-year-old assistant was briefly the OC for the Lions, joining Jim Caldwell in Detroit in 2014. That season produced a playoff appearance and Matthew Stafford's lone Pro Bowl selection. But after the Lions struggled to a 1-6 start to begin the following campaign, Lombardi was sent packing. He would return to New Orleans, where he'd already served as Drew Brees﻿' QBs coach from 2009-13 and contributed to a Super Bowl title.

The Chargers and new coach Brandon Staley will be looking for similar results in pairing Lombardi with Herbert, who's fresh off a record-breaking rookie season. While the 2020 first-round pick's supporting cast figures to be about the same on the field, he'll be working with a markedly different crew on the sidelines. Former OC Shane Steichen left L.A. to be the OC for the Eagles, while QBs coach Pep Hamilton has generated outside interest as an OC.