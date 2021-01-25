Around the NFL

Eagles hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The pieces of the Philadelphia Eagles' new coaching staff are coming together.

The Eagles have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers OC Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Steichen reunites with Eagles new head coach Nick Sirianni, who was officially hired on Sunday. The two worked together with the Chargers for four years until Sirianni left for Indianapolis in 2018.

Steichen got his NFL coaching start in Cleveland in 2013 as a quality control coach. He moved to San Diego the next season as a quality control coach for 2014-2015. When Sirianni was moved from QB coach to WR coach in 2016, Steichen managed the quarterbacks' room. The 35-year-old took over the Chargers offense last year and was OC for the 2020 campaign.

Steichen was credited with helping nurture rookie ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ in L.A. this season. With the Eagles, Steichen's experience with QB will play a big role, as Philly seeks to rebuild ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ after a season of struggles.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette 'thankful for my journey' from waiver wire to Super Bowl

Leonard Fournette's NFL roller-coaster career has reached the Super Bowl. The former No. 4 overall pick was cut before the 2020 season and joined Brady's Bucs. Now, he'll play in the last game of the season.
news

Frank Clark, Chiefs D ready for Tom Brady: 'I'll see his (expletive) on Sunday in the Super Bowl'

Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the high-flying Chiefs offense garner most of the attention. Rightfully so, as Andy Reid's crew sets records as a unstoppable force. It's time to start viewing the K.C. defense in a similar light.
news

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl after suffering torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday's victory over Buffalo, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers hiring Renaldo Hill to be defensive coordinator

Renaldo Hill is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hill was previously the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Weekend recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap Championship Sunday.
news

Championship Sunday: What we learned from conference title games

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl -- this time with the Buccaneers after they defeated the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are also back in the big game after downing the Bills. 
news

Josh Allen on Bills settling for FGs: 'We had three downs to get in there prior, and we didn't do our job'

The formula to defeating the Chiefs starts with winning a shootout. Settling for field goals won't get it done. After the Bills' loss in Sunday's AFC title game, QB Josh Allen said settling for field goals wasn't his choice but placed the blame on his shoulders for not punching the ball in before kicking came into play.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs training staff 'had a good plan' for toe injury in win over Bills

Much of the week leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills was filled with coverage related to ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' uncertain health status. By halftime, those concerns had evaporated into the Kansas City air.
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs defeat Bills for return trip to Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied past Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a win in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl LV in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on game-clinching DPI against Packers: 'That was a bad call'

Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a late field goal Sunday with the Packers trailing by eight points was one he immediately came to regret. But it didn't punch the Buccaneers' ticket to the Super Bowl. A pass interference call on Green Bay cornerback Kevin King did moments later. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls future with Packers 'uncertain' after NFC Championship loss

Following Sunday's NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his future is "uncertain."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW