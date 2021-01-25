Eagles hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

The pieces of the Philadelphia Eagles' new coaching staff are coming together.

The Eagles have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers OC Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Steichen reunites with Eagles new head coach Nick Sirianni, who was officially hired on Sunday. The two worked together with the Chargers for four years until Sirianni left for Indianapolis in 2018.

Steichen got his NFL coaching start in Cleveland in 2013 as a quality control coach. He moved to San Diego the next season as a quality control coach for 2014-2015. When Sirianni was moved from QB coach to WR coach in 2016, Steichen managed the quarterbacks' room. The 35-year-old took over the Chargers offense last year and was OC for the 2020 campaign.