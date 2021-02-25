Broncos release veteran DT Jurrell Casey after one season

Jurrell Casey﻿'s stint with the Broncos is officially brief.

Denver announced Thursday it has released the veteran defensive tackle.

Casey's release will free up close to $12 million in salary cap space for the Broncos, who preceded Thursday's move by cutting fellow veteran trade acquisition A.J. Bouye earlier this month. Denver will have roughly $43 million in cap space (with a projected cap near the $180 million minimum set by the league), putting them in the top five for most cap space in 2021, and won't carry any dead cap due to the release of Casey.

The defensive tackle has spent the majority of his career wreaking havoc on interior offensive lines, using his elite explosion to beat opposing linemen off the snap and powering through double teams to cause plenty of problems. His acquisition via trade with the Titans a year ago was considered to be a steal at the time, as the Broncos snagged the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle for merely a seventh-round pick.

Their return on investment never came to fruition, though, as Casey suffered a season-ending biceps tear in just his third game with Denver. The loss left a void at the 3-technique, forcing the Broncos to use a mix of DeShawn Williams and McTelvin Agim to fill in for Casey.