Around the NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick nearly leads Dolphins to comeback win vs. Broncos after replacing Tua Tagovailoa 

Published: Nov 22, 2020 at 06:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A floundering Miami Dolphins offense turned to its bearded veteran quarterback in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos.

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as Miami trailed 20-10, and nearly led the Dolphins to a late-game comeback. That bid would fall short after Fitzpatrick tossed a game-sealing interception on his second series, allowing Denver to hang on for a 20-13 win.

The Dolphins benched Fitzpatrick earlier this season as the quarterback was in a groove, leading two straight wins. Tua extended that win streak to five straight for the 'Fins. Miami sat in playoff positioning entering the week, but trailed the 3-win Broncos squad for the bulk of the contest.

FitzMagic's entrance immediately jumpstarted the offense, leading an eight-play, 44-yard drive culminating with a field goal to cut the lead to one-score midway through the final period.

Tagovailoa was on the injury report with a foot issue this week and might have tweaked it further on a sack. The rookie QB was ineffective all game, completing 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards, 4.2 yards per attempt, with one TD. He also took six sacks, overwhelmed by Broncos pass rushers behind a struggling offensive line.

With Tua under center, the Dolphins went 3-and-out five times, compiled just 10 first downs, and the only touchdown came off a short-field following an interception.

