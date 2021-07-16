Around the NFL

Saints DT David Onyemata says he's facing NFL suspension for banned substance

Published: Jul 16, 2021 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season.

Onyemata released a statement Friday on Instagram relaying that he's facing an NFL suspension.

"I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season," Onyemata wrote, via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. "While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL."

The NFL has not yet announced the suspension or the number of games Onyemata might miss to open the season.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle is one of the Saints' key defenders. He's started 30 games the past two seasons as the club's DT. In his five-year career in New Orleans, Onyemata has compiled 16 sacks while gobbling up 167 tackles.

One of the top interior defenders in the NFL, Onyemata can penetrate, crumple pockets and take on double teams. His 46 QB pressures last season ranked 13th among all defensive interior players, per Pro Football Focus.

With former fellow starting DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ now in New York, the Saints, who will lean on a stalwart defense as they break in a new QB, are sure to miss Onyemata for however long his suspension lasts to open the 2021 campaign.

Related Content

news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is partnering with the postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW