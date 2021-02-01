Tua Tagovailoa calls his rookie season with Dolphins 'below average'

Tua Tagovailoa began his rookie season on the bench, a situation that seemed to be going just fine for the contending Dolphins when he was suddenly inserted into the starting lineup following Miami's bye week.

The results were mixed. Tagovailoa won six of his nine starts, posted a passer rating north of 95 in four of his 10 games played, and showed glimpses of his athleticism combined with his arm talent to produce effective play. But he also struggled with decision-making in key moments, throwing five interceptions, and needed to be rescued by Ryan Fitzpatrick in a must-win game in Las Vegas to keep the Dolphins alive.

Ultimately, nine games aren't enough to evaluate effectively, and for Tagovailoa, they weren't impressive enough to send folks into the offseason raving about his future. Count Tagovailoa among the underwhelmed.

"I would describe my rookie season as below average," Tagovailoa told Adam Schein on Monday on Mad Dog Sports Radio, via the Palm Beach Post. "This past season wasn't up to my expectation that I have for myself. But there were a lot of things that I was able to learn from. Being able to look at the defenses and how different all of the schemes are with defensive coordinators. Everyone runs different things. Hopefully I can compartmentalize everything and have a much better season next year."

It doesn't help that the guy selected immediately after him, Justin Herbert﻿, had a fantastic rookie season in nearly twice as many games -- a reality that remains a sore spot for Dolphins fans banking on Tagovailoa as Miami's future. Neither has the new availability of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿, who has requested a trade and has been linked to the Dolphins in a potential deal that would undoubtedly involve Tagovailoa.

For a rookie with just a half of a season under his belt, that's a lot to process -- and we haven't even touched on the mountain of tasks he's had to accomplish just to get up to speed to play at all.

"In my mind and in my heart I would like to hope so," Tagovailoa said when asked if he believes the organization sees him as the future. "But for me with the way things went last year, you always have to prove yourself to do better and I want to do better. My job is to help our team win games. For me that's what I have to do a better job with. For me, when I was in, we lost a couple."

A few, in fact, and nearly another had Brian Flores not seen the forest for the trees in Las Vegas and pulled him for Fitzpatrick, who led a highly unlikely comeback effort to keep the Dolphins alive. A week later, with Fitzpatrick removed from his fire extinguisher role due to COVID-19, Flores had no glass to break as Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a blowout loss to Buffalo to end the season on the outside of the postseason.