Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

The manner of Ferguson's death is being ruled as accidental, according to the office. The official autopsy report has yet to be released by the office.

Ferguson was found unresponsive at his Baltimore home on the night of June 21. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after failed attempts of his revival. Baltimore police said there were no signs of trauma and foul play was not expected upon their initial findings.

The Ravens announced Ferguson's death the following morning, and an outpouring of love and support from the NFL community soon followed upon the announcement of the tragic news.

Following the confirmation from the medical examiner's office on Friday, Baltimore released an additional statement on Ferguson's passing.

"Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate," the Ravens said in the statement. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life [Saturday]."