Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26 

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at 26 years old, the team announced Wednesday morning.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the club said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

The cause of death was not immediately reported.

"It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time," Ferguson's agent Safarrah Lawson said in a statement.