Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur: We should 'temper our expectations' for Jordan Love in first year as Packers' starting QB

Published: Mar 28, 2023 at 01:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The end of the Aaron Rodgers era -- whenever it becomes official -- will also serve as the start of the Jordan Love era.

In fact, it's already begun. While there may be a slightly melancholy air surrounding the situation at the moment, Green Bay's leadership is also making it very clear it is revved up for what's to come, even if the results might not be instantaneous.

"(Rodgers' impending trade) is what it is, and at the same time, we're excited about Jordan and how he's been able to progress as a quarterback, how he's matured as a man," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "It's going to be a different role for him, certainly, and I think we all have to kind of temper our expectations for him. It's different when you're going into a game versus when you're starting a game. It's going to be a process, but it's gonna be exciting for him, for us.

"I don't think any quarterback can truly do it on their own in this league. So it's going to be everybody rallying around him and trying to be at the best of their ability so that he can go out there and perform as good as he possibly can."

Related Links

That will be the key for Green Bay: Rallying around Love, a quarterback who simply hasn't seen significant playing time since he entered the NFL in 2020. That's the downside of joining a team featuring Rodgers on the roster, but after two offseasons spent wondering whether Rodgers would walk away, the Packers finally have their answer -- and a replacement ready to take over.

Credit is due to Love, who has been a consummate professional in the public eye. It can't be easy to linger behind a franchise legend while wondering if your time will ever come.

"I think he just wanted to know what was going on," LaFleur said of Love. "For a long period of time, I couldn't tell him because I didn't quite know where it was headed. I think there's obviously some clarity to it, but nothing's final yet."

Nothing is final because, despite making it very clear he wants to be traded to the New York Jets, Rodgers remains on Green Bay's roster. The job is general manager Brian Gutekunst's to strike a deal with Jets GM Joe Douglas, which we can all expect will happen eventually, but cannot predict a time or date.

LaFleur is in the same position as the rest of the football world, waiting to learn what his team will receive in return for Rodgers.

"That's all between Joe and Gutey," LaFleur said. "I'm gonna leave that one to them. We'll coach whoever's on our roster. We'll coach them to the best of our ability and always gonna put the best players out there that are gonna give us an opportunity to win football games."

For much of the last two decades, Packers fans have enjoyed existing in the coveted tier of NFL teams whose supporters expect them to contend on an annual basis. This transition doesn't necessarily mean they'll drop out of that tier, but at this point, it's not nearly as close to guaranteed.

They also might not be that far off, according to LaFleur.

"He's come a long way, quite frankly," LaFleur said of Love. "I know there were some times where early on, it's just, you don't know. I still think you have to go out there and you gotta do it consistently. It's one thing to do it in practice. It's another thing to take it to the game field and do it. But certainly have seen his performance in practice, his mechanics, his decisions, his timing within the pass game and just his accuracy. … I think he's come a long way."

Green Bay's offense will look different at more than just quarterback. A receiving corps that has been slowly transitioning toward becoming a younger group in recent years has also watched Allen Lazard leave for New York, putting more responsibility on the shoulders of second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

An optimist would suggest a new youth movement is exactly what the Packers need. With Rodgers soon headed elsewhere and the book closed on his time in Green Bay, there's no looking back.

"I think it's gonna be a work in progress, quite frankly," LaFleur said of his offense with Love at the controls. "We're gonna have to be very intentional about what we ask him to do, about what we ask our guys to go.

"Obviously, there's gonna be a lot of new pieces. When you lose guys like Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan, you've got to find people to supplement those roles. I think our whole offense, we'll have a little more clarity once we get through the draft and who's going to be on our roster. Certainly, I think we're a long way from the start of the season and who exactly is going to be out there, the 11 that'll be out there. But it's going to be a fun process for all of us."

Watson and Doubs will have the benefit of having already worked out the rookie-year kinks. The Packers will hope Love has already skipped that level and is ready to roll in 2023.

Related Content

news

NFL owners approve proposal to allow players to wear No. 0

No. 0 is coming to the NFL. League owners approved the proposal to allow players to wear number zero, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford will be 'ready to roll' in 2023 offseason

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday quarterback Matthew Stafford will be able to fully participate in the 2023 offseason. "There will be no limitations," McVay said of Stafford at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "He'll be ready to roll."

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan unclear on Brock Purdy return, says timeline could be 'six months to eight months'

The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic Brock Purdy will be back in the QB1 saddle for the 2023 season, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting that it's unclear when that might be.

news

Panthers head coach Frank Reich: Florida's Anthony Richardson has 'top-of-the draft' plays

Could the Panthers be interested in drafting Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 1 overall? Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Richardson has plays that "scream top-of-the draft pick."

news

Ron Rivera: Commanders confident in QB Sam Howell; no interest in pursuing Lamar Jackson

Commanders coach Ron Rivera continues to dismiss questions about any potential pursuit of franchise-tagged Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and throw support behind second-year player Sam Howell.

news

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed deal was in team's 'best interest'

Last offseason, the Browns handed Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to entice the quarterback to approve a trade from Houston. It's a deal that fellow owners have openly balked at since it went down.

news

Giants take pre-franchise tag offer for RB Saquon Barkley off table ahead of July deadline

After utilizing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley to keep him off the open market, the Giants have until July 17 to agree on a solution to keep the former first-round pick in the Big Apple long-term.

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects Jonah Williams to move to right tackle despite trade request

The Bengals' signing of Orlando Brown to play left tackle caused incumbent Jonah Williams to request a trade. Despite the former first-round pick's desire to move out of town, coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates Williams just moving four positions down -- to right tackle.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman planning for QB Jalen Hurts' new deal to be done 'relatively soon'

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says quarterback Jalen Hurts' new deal with the team should be done "relatively soon."

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't view getting first-round pick as 'necessity' in Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst does not believe receiving a first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers is a necessity, but he is still interested in getting a premier price back for a premier player.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft eyes Jerod Mayo as 'strong candidate' to be Bill Belichick's 'heir apparent'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated he already knows who he'd prefer to replace coach Bill Belichick whenever the coach walks away from the NFL. The answer: one of Belichick's former players and current assistant coaches, Jerod Mayo.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE