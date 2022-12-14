Around the NFL

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota being placed on injured reserve, will undergo knee surgery

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Desmond Ridder will start his first career game Sunday with a little bit less of a safety net.

A week after the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of their rookie quarterback down the stretch, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve due to a chronic knee injury, per head coach Arthur Smith.

Mariota is slated to have surgery on his knee next week.

The decision to look into surgery came after Mariota learned on Thursday during the team's bye week that he would be relegated to the sideline, and the injury had no impact on Smith's decision at the QB position.

"I'm not a medical expert," Smith said regarding the issue that sprang up with Mariota's knee, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm just telling you that it had nothing to do with the decision and we'll just see how the week plays out."

Smith also admitted that it is not a given Mariota returns to the team this season. Atlanta signed QB Logan Woodside, who played under Smith when the coach was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020, to the roster as a backup in the interim.

"That's why we've signed Logan here on Saturday to make sure that we had depth there," Smith said. "Once that decision has been made I'll update you, but [Mariota] is not here right now for full transparency."

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons over the offseason after spending two years as Derek Carr's understudy in Las Vegas. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Mariota was expected to be a bridge starter in Atlanta at the very least after the franchise traded Matt Ryan -- with an opportunity to be more than that if he showed growth from his original time as a starter in Tennessee from 2015-2019.

Instead, the Falcons saw more of the same from Mariota this season. He threw for 2,219 yards, 15 TDs and nine picks with a 61.3 completion percentage in 13 starts. His 88.2 passer rating in 2022 was lower than in all but one season as a Titan.

His ineffectiveness led Atlanta to turn the keys over to its potential QB of the future with the Falcons still in the NFC South mix despite a 5-8 record.

In turn, Mariota's benching led him to opt for surgery, and it's unknown whether or not he will return to the team this season.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB behind Mike White for Jets' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has earned a promotion, but not the one he likely wants most. Wilson will function as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 15, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Chase Claypool's grasp of the Bears' scheme will be complete a month after his acquisition. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that it's still a work in progress.

news

Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig

Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." Despite recent struggles, Saturday is still hopeful of retaining the gig long-term.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Rams QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence lead the way in Players of the Week.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones not fretting outbursts: 'I like to show my passion on the field'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones says he's not worried about the recent outbursts cameras have caught of him the last couple of games.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'I have been too aggressive as of late'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith says he needs to tone down his aggressiveness heading into Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Baker Mayfield set to start for Rams vs. Packers on Monday night

Baker Mayfield is set to be Los Angeles' No. 1 quarterback in Week 15, coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday. John Wolford will not play against Green Bay due to a neck injury.

news

NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of DeVante Parker's concussion in Patriots' win over Cardinals

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals and his removal from the game.

news

Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered sprained ankle vs. Cowboys; status TBD for Week 15

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle sprain during a Week 14 loss to Dallas. There is no fracture, but Pierce's status is TBD for this week.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered torn ACL vs. Patriots, out for remainder of season

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered a torn ACL, an MRI confirmed, and his season is now over, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE