Chiefs high on WR Skyy Moore after quiet rookie year: 'Someone that's going to be called upon more'

Moore was asked to do a lot as a rookie, including playing multiple positions as Reid attempted to determine where the WR might best help the Chiefs immediately. As a result, he didn't see a ton of targets, finishing with 22 receptions on 33 chances for 250 yards.

But what Moore did receive was an quick education in playing receiver in the NFL. It might end up proving invaluable in the future.

"Coming into Year 2, I definitely have the hang of everything, just knowing the playbook, what (Patrick Mahomes) likes, coach Reid likes," Moore said earlier in June. "I knew what I needed to improve on. I found that out early in the season last year. I've been waiting for a long time because I knew what to correct.

"I just want to show (Mahomes), 'If you look this way, you won't be mad.' I'm going to be a reliable weapon for him."

Mahomes seems to agree and is hoping what he and the rest of the Chiefs are seeing from Moore serves as an indicator of what's ahead.

"Skyy is a great player, and I think you could see it at the end of last year, how he was picking the (plays) up and making big plays," Mahomes said. "That just transitioned right into this (offseason). He's someone that's going to be called upon more, kind of in that same (slot) role that probably JuJu (Smith-Schuster) was in. He can also go over the top and make plays happen."

Smith-Schuster played well enough in such a role to attract a new opportunity from the Patriots, signing a three-year contract worth $25.5 million one year after he latched onto the Chiefs on a one-year, prove-it deal.