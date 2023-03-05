Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches the comedy bug, hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

After delivering a spot-on impression of teammate Patrick Mahomes, he pivoted to his family.

"Probably the coolest thing about this Super Bowl is that my whole family was there," Kelce said. "I got to play against my brother Jason, who is an Eagle. And my mom was on TV more than both of us. My mom, dad and brother are all here tonight.

"You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl. And it was pretty awkward. Especially because after the game we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in a minivan. Just like the good old days. Even though his team lost after being up 10 points at half, my brother is actually really happy for me."

The camera, of course, cut to a stone-faced Jason.

Travis carried on, waxing poetic about watching the show growing up and promising to "give it everything I got."

He did that and more. The tight end continued a long line of NFL players to host the famed sketch comedy show. Starting with Fran Tarkenton in 1977 down to quarterbacks like Tom Brady and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, he is the latest NFL player to host SNL since defensive end J.J. Watt did so in February 2020, one day before the Kelce captured his first Super Bowl win.

Far from a wooden or tongue-tied performer, Kelce took to Saturday's hosting duties at 30 Rockerfeller Plaza as naturally as he would a fall Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce's first skit placed him at an American Girl doll café, wearing a pink suit and a slick blonde wig, surrounded by families while dining alone with his two dolls (to the horror of the waitstaff). In his second appearance, he played self-defense expert Kurt Lighting. His blonde wig had grown to a shoulder-length flow. His unorthodox teaching methods involved knocking out two-thirds of the comedy trio, "Please Don't Destroy," and later sweeping the legs of all three to allow their own interns to dump coffee on them.

He was game for everything the cast threw at him and never had to resort to skits that put him in the comfort zone of playing himself or returning to the football field.