Around the NFL

Chiefs' Super Bowl success started with historic 2022 draft class

Published: Feb 19, 2023 at 08:29 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and many of the usual Kansas City Chiefs suspects drew rightful acclaim for their odyssey to Super Bowl LVII triumph.

However, the Chiefs' stars were buoyed by a 2022 NFL Draft class that will now go down as one of the most successful in league chronicle.

Led by four rookie Super Bowl starters, the Chiefs' 2022 class of first-year players combined for 61 starts this season, the most since 1991 for a Super Bowl winner, according to NFL Research.

Related Links

From first-rounder Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis to seventh-rounders Jaylen Watson and Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City got a score of hefty contributions from its youngsters this past season -- along with a nod to the club's dynastic hopes ahead.

While AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos grabbed headlines in the offseason with big-name free-agent signings and trades, the Chiefs replenished their roster with what is now a celebrated group of rookies.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach turned in a masterful draft performance.

The four rookie starters -- Karlaftis, McDuffie, Pacheco and Watson -- are tied for the most in Super Bowl history with the 2016 Atlanta Falcons and 2010 Green Bay Packers.

Most starts by first-year players on Super Bowl-winning teams (since 1991)

Table inside Article
SeasonTeamFirst-year starts
2022Chiefs61
199449ers56
2003Patriots41
2015Broncos37

Impressive and historic as the quartet of starters are, Veach's draft is truly remarkable for the contributions made from selections in nearly each round.

In total, Chiefs rookies played in 161 games, the third-most by a Super Bowl winner in history.

Most games played by first-year players on Super Bowl-winning teams in NFL history

Table inside Article
SeasonTeamGames played
1974Steelers188
198149ers187
2022Chiefs161
199449ers159

Karlaftis led the way, as the No. 30-overall pick started all 20 Kansas City games and posted seven sacks. The defensive end became just the ninth rookie since the 1970 merger to start 20 or more games.

Picked nine spots ahead of Karlaftis, McDuffie repaid the Chiefs for trading up to get him. He started in each of the 14 games he played in.

Second-rounder Skyy Moore proved to be a big play waiting to happen, but waited for the biggest stage to score his first NFL touchdown when he found the end zone in the Super Bowl. Fellow second-round pick Bryan Cook, taken 62nd overall, appeared in 19 games this season.

Linebacker Leo Chenal, taken in the third round at No. 103, tallied eight starts and also contributed in the Super Bowl with a sack.

Plucked in the fourth round, cornerback Joshua Williams made a quartet of starts and had a crucial interception in the AFC Championship Game.

Then came the seventh-round contributions, where Leach struck gold with two major contributors.

Picked at No. 243, Watson started six games in the regular season, played in 16 and hauled in a 99-yard pick-six for the game-winning score in a Week 2 victory over the rival Chargers. During the playoffs, Watson started each game for the Chiefs and recorded two interceptions, coming up clutch in each of Kansas City's first two wins.

Finally there was Pacheco, a certifiable steal at No. 251 overall. The hard-running, high-energy back led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards -- the most for a Chiefs RB since 2017 -- and five rushing scores. Pacheco capped his rookie campaign with 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He teamed up with Moore to make the Chiefs the first team to have multiple rookies score in the biggest of big games, per NFL Research.

It was the culmination of a draft class for the ages.

What lies ahead for the Chiefs' 2022 draft class obviously remains to be seen, but it's a collection of talent that's already made history and led to Kansas City celebrating another Super Bowl triumph. Perhaps it's fitting the 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, because the Chiefs most certainly took home an all-time haul last year.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins credits time on Bills practice squad as preparing him for bigger role

Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins credits his time spent on the Bills practice squad as the reason he was prepared to make his 2022 breakout in New York.

news

Cardinals hiring Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

The Cardinals are hiring Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Rallis had previously worked under Arizona's new head coach Jonathan Gannon as the linebackers coach for the Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman envisions smooth transition into Shane Steichen's offense

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. was not only excited to hear newly hired coach Shane Steichen's philosophy on offense, but envisions a smooth transition in 2023.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider not worried about Buccaneers OC Dave Canales luring away QB Geno Smith

With former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales having moved on to the Buccaneers, perhaps he could persuade QB Geno Smith to sign with Tampa Bay. Seattle general manager John Schneider believes he's still got a leg up on bringing Smith back to the 'Hawks.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects '20-30% change' with Mike McCarthy calling plays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "excited" and embracing change to head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Super Bowl trip: 'That could be us'

After attending Super Bowl festivities as his team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, CB Jaylon Johnson came away thinking, "this could be us."

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE