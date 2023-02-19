Chiefs' Super Bowl success started with historic 2022 draft class

Karlaftis led the way, as the No. 30-overall pick started all 20 Kansas City games and posted seven sacks. The defensive end became just the ninth rookie since the 1970 merger to start 20 or more games.

Picked nine spots ahead of Karlaftis, McDuffie repaid the Chiefs for trading up to get him. He started in each of the 14 games he played in.

Second-rounder Skyy Moore proved to be a big play waiting to happen, but waited for the biggest stage to score his first NFL touchdown when he found the end zone in the Super Bowl. Fellow second-round pick Bryan Cook, taken 62nd overall, appeared in 19 games this season.

Linebacker Leo Chenal, taken in the third round at No. 103, tallied eight starts and also contributed in the Super Bowl with a sack.

Plucked in the fourth round, cornerback Joshua Williams made a quartet of starts and had a crucial interception in the AFC Championship Game.

Then came the seventh-round contributions, where Leach struck gold with two major contributors.

Picked at No. 243, Watson started six games in the regular season, played in 16 and hauled in a 99-yard pick-six for the game-winning score in a Week 2 victory over the rival Chargers. During the playoffs, Watson started each game for the Chiefs and recorded two interceptions, coming up clutch in each of Kansas City's first two wins.

Finally there was Pacheco, a certifiable steal at No. 251 overall. The hard-running, high-energy back led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards -- the most for a Chiefs RB since 2017 -- and five rushing scores. Pacheco capped his rookie campaign with 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He teamed up with Moore to make the Chiefs the first team to have multiple rookies score in the biggest of big games, per NFL Research.

It was the culmination of a draft class for the ages.