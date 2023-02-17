From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

During Super Bowl LVII , Kelce and Co. were joined by Rihanna, who performed at halftime of the big game. On March 4, Kelce will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

A boisterous personality who's been one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history, Kelce is a four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and will now follow along the lines of Hall of Famers such as Fran Tarkenton, Walter Payton and Peyton Manning who have hosted the show. The now-retired J.J. Watt was the last NFL player to garner hosting duties of the show back in 2020 on the night prior to Super Bowl LIV, which consequently saw Kelce win his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs.