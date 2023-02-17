From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

From a Super Bowl triumph to live from New York, Travis Kelce's star is on the rise.
Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.
"Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, [Jimmy] Fallon, kinda guy growing up," Kelce said on The Tonight Show. "I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother. It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4th."
During Super Bowl LVII, Kelce and Co. were joined by Rihanna, who performed at halftime of the big game. On March 4, Kelce will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.
A boisterous personality who's been one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history, Kelce is a four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and will now follow along the lines of Hall of Famers such as Fran Tarkenton, Walter Payton and Peyton Manning who have hosted the show. The now-retired J.J. Watt was the last NFL player to garner hosting duties of the show back in 2020 on the night prior to Super Bowl LIV, which consequently saw Kelce win his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs.
A sketch comedy in its sixth decade, SNL will offer a stage for the gregarious Kelce to shine. Though Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP, Kelce's charisma likely booked him the gig on Saturday night.
Having produced seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Kelce isn't novel to the limelight, but the Chiefs' run to a Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles provided the 33-year-old with a parade of attention.
Kelce faced off with his brother, Eagles Pro Bowl center Jason, in the Super Bowl, ultimately coming out on the winning end and contributing six catches for a team-high 81 yards and a touchdown. The Kelces' captivating storyline was made all the better by their mom, Donna, becoming a media darling.
Though Travis is hosting, perhaps there will be a guest star or two such as Mahomes, brother Jason, mom Donna or even Big Red himself, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
A standout on Super Bowl Sunday, Kelce is now set to be a host on Saturday night.