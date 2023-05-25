NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2023: Atlanta Falcons, Garrett Wilson, DeMeco Ryans among stocks to buy

I think this is the NFL's sleeper squad in 2023. While I named the rival Saints as my Cinderella team after the signing of Derek Carr in March, I believe both NFC South teams can win 10-plus games this year.





First of all, I'm a big fan of Arthur Smith. Despite going 7-10 in each of his first two seasons in the big chair, Smith is a fabulous coach. The third year will indeed be the charm, given the growth and upgrading of the roster. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder has a true chance to be solid under Smith's watchful eye -- especially with the NFL experience gained since his third-round selection in the 2022 draft.





"This time last year, my head was spinning," Ridder said on Wednesday. "Obviously having a year under my belt and a whole offseason, it's become a lot more comfortable. Now we're just trying to work the intricate details of it, just working the ins and outs, and knowing the exact whys of why everything is going on."





One thing that certainly helps: The addition of No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson. That's a monster all-purpose weapon joining Ridder in the backfield -- and joining a playmaking group that already features Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts. With a stout group on the offensive line, Smith's Falcons should create some fireworks in 2023. Meanwhile, the defense -- Atlanta's bugaboo for years -- got a boost on every level in free agency. Calais Campbell, David Onyemata and Bud Dupree significantly upgrade the front, and the Falcons also added an emerging linebacker (Kaden Elliss) and one of the game's best safeties (Jessie Bates).





In an NFC South that's in flux, the Falcons are poised to rise up.