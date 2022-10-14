Around the NFL

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

McVay declined to expound on the reason for Akers' absence other than to say the club is "working through some things" with the running back. He was listed as a DNP on Thursday with a personal issue.

Asked about Akers' future with the team, McVay told reporters, per the Associate Press, "We're working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that." The coach added this is "uncharted territory" for Akers and the team.

Akers missed most of last season with an Achilles injury.

The back has struggled through five games in 2022, earning 151 yards on 51 carries with a TD. Akers' 3.0 yards per carry in 2022 is the lowest in the NFL for a player with a minimum of 25 totes.

With Akers out, Darrell Henderson, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on 34 totes, is in line for the bulk of the playing time Sunday against a Carolina defense ranked 27th against the run on the season. L.A. also has Malcolm Brown on the active roster.

Related Content

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WR Michael Thomas ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that QB P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) will serve as the backup if active.

news

Cameron Jordan wants to spoil Joe Burrow's return to New Orleans: 'I hope he doesn't smoke a cigar'

Joe Burrow returns to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this week for the first time since winning a national title with LSU in January 2020. The Saints are out to make sure Burrow isn't puffing smoke after Sunday.

news

Jets' Zach Wilson, an 'Aaron Rodgers fan' growing up, looking forward to finally facing Packers QB

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, 23, will take his upstart squad to Lambeau Field this Sunday to face off with Aaron Rodgers, 38, and the Packers. Wilson is looking forward to taking on a QB he copied growing up.

news

Giants DC Don 'Wink' Martindale feels 're-energized' in New York ahead of bout with Ravens

Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is set to face a Ravens offense Sunday at MetLife Stadium that he knows plenty about after 10 seasons in Baltimore.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores game-winning TD 46 days after being shot

A mere 46 days after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first career NFL TD in the Commanders' 12-7 victory over the Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

news

Bears' Darnell Mooney on final play in loss: 'If I just catch the damn ball the first time, we win the game'

After failing to come down with the game-winning touchdown catch for the Bears Thursday night, wide receiver Darnell Mooney said 'I just got to close the game for us.' The missed catch opportunity was one of multiple chances Chicago squandered in the loss.

news

Fiery Commanders HC Ron Rivera defends Carson Wentz before storming out of postgame presser

Not long after Carson Wentz helped his Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Bears, Ron Rivera delivered an impassioned defense of his quarterback while underscoring that he was fully behind trading for the QB.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields aggravates shoulder injury in loss: 'I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good'

Chicago QB Justin Fields said he aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE