Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

McVay declined to expound on the reason for Akers' absence other than to say the club is "working through some things" with the running back. He was listed as a DNP on Thursday with a personal issue.

Asked about Akers' future with the team, McVay told reporters, per the Associate Press, "We're working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that." The coach added this is "uncharted territory" for Akers and the team.

Akers missed most of last season with an Achilles injury.

The back has struggled through five games in 2022, earning 151 yards on 51 carries with a TD. Akers' 3.0 yards per carry in 2022 is the lowest in the NFL for a player with a minimum of 25 totes.