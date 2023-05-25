Around the NFL

Desmond Ridder comfortable in Falcons' offense after his 'head was spinning' last offseason

Published: May 25, 2023 at 07:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder enters the 2023 season as the starting quarterback, a year removed from being a third-round pick who started just four games to close the season.

"This time last year, my head was spinning," Ridder said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "Obviously having a year under my belt and a whole offseason, things have become a lot more comfortable. Now we're trying to work the intricate details of it, the ins and outs, and knowing the exact reasons why everything is going on."

Ridder sits as the biggest wild card in a wide-open NFC South. If the second-year quarterback makes a leap, buoyed by a run-heavy offense and an -- on paper -- improved defense, the Falcons could leapfrog to the top of the division. If he struggles, Atlanta will be left looking up at its rivals once again.

Related Links

Part of what has drawn the Falcons to Ridder -- and left the coaching staff confident enough not to bring in true competition this offseason -- is his natural-born leadership.

"I'm doing what comes natural to me. Nothing's forced," Ridder said. "However it comes out for me is how it comes out. Sometimes it's loud, sometimes it's not. Sometimes it's real quiet off to the side. Sometimes I'm out there talking to the defense. I'm just being who I am."

The Falcons spent the offseason upgrading the defense, adding Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, and others. On offense, they extended offensive linemen Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom, then drafted first-round running back Bijan Robinson and guard Matthew Bergeron in the second round.

Perhaps the biggest coups came in convincing veteran Calais Campbell to join the club. If the team can persuade a six-time Pro Bowler desperately searching for a Super Bowl ring that Atlanta is the place to pursue that elusive goal, they may be onto something.

To reach that height, Ridder will have to be more than offseason hype and visceral projection. He'll need to be the real deal for the entire season.

Related Content

news

Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville'

Jaguars TE Evan Engram recently joined the 2nd Wind podcast and sounded like a player who has no desire to move on from Jacksonville anytime soon. The 28-year-old noted how much the new start rejuvenated his career.

news

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf resumes annual chatter of racing Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

Speaking this week, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said that he and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill had been trying to organize a foot race between the pair for the last two years, and is hoping that this offseason the face-off will finally come to fruition.

news

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier weighs in on drafting of Bijan Robinson: 'Everyone will get their chance to shine'

Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier said he was "excited" by the Falcons drafting Bijan Robinson and is excited for the competition ahead.

news

Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

The Patriots have lost two of their organized team activities sessions just a couple days into Phase Three of the NFL's offseason program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera on declining Commanders DE Chase Young's fifth-year option: 'He gets it'

Although the Commanders declined Chase Young's fifth-year option, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year understands the decision, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who is expecting it to inspire his defensive end for the season ahead.

news

Falcons FB Keith Smith arrested on traffic charges

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta, on traffic charges, according to an Atlanta Police Department report.

news

Browns' Za'Darius Smith ready for 'fun and games' of returning to face Ravens: 'A lot of people may be booing'

Finding himself once again in the AFC North, Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith addressed the leak that originally had him re-joining the Ravens in 2022, expecting a smattering of both boos and cheers when Cleveland faces the club that drafted him.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes values Super Bowls, 'keeping a lot of great players' over being 'highest-paid guy'

Patrick Mahomes will command top dollar for as long as his abilities remain elite, but he isn't out to put the Chiefs in a bind. Mahomes aims to keep the Chiefs competitive, which means allowing Kansas City to structure his contract to maintain salary-cap flexibility.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he's 'loving' new offense under Todd Monken

Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore for OTAs, and the Ravens star quarterback has been impressed with what he's seen from his team's offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

news

Lions RB David Montgomery says he feels refreshed by greater expectations in Detroit: 'I like to compete'

New Lions RB David Montgomery explains his reason for signing with Detroit and how Dan Campbell's culture in the locker room has refreshed his passion for football.

news

Jets working out ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza

The Jets are working out punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Buffalo Bills last August after he was accused of participating in a gang rape while at San Diego State. The punter did not play at all last season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More