Desmond Ridder comfortable in Falcons' offense after his 'head was spinning' last offseason

Part of what has drawn the Falcons to Ridder -- and left the coaching staff confident enough not to bring in true competition this offseason -- is his natural-born leadership.

"I'm doing what comes natural to me. Nothing's forced," Ridder said. "However it comes out for me is how it comes out. Sometimes it's loud, sometimes it's not. Sometimes it's real quiet off to the side. Sometimes I'm out there talking to the defense. I'm just being who I am."

Perhaps the biggest coups came in convincing veteran Calais Campbell to join the club. If the team can persuade a six-time Pro Bowler desperately searching for a Super Bowl ring that Atlanta is the place to pursue that elusive goal, they may be onto something.