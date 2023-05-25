Around the NFL

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier weighs in on drafting of Bijan Robinson: 'Everyone will get their chance to shine'

Published: May 24, 2023 at 09:48 PM
There hadn't been a 1,000-yard rusher for the Falcons since 2016.

Tyler Allgeier changed all that in an extraordinary rookie campaign. Still, Allgeier's impressive showing didn't dissuade Atlanta from using the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Texas' Bijan Robinson.

Just how does adding more fresh legs to the backfield set with Allgeier? Well, just fine and dandy.

"Excited," Allgeier said Wednesday when asked what his first thought was after Robinson's selection. "I think the guys upstairs do things for a reason, and bringing in the right guy. It's just competition. That's the name of this game. So, competition, I'm excited for him to come in and should be fun."

Allgeier made all the right moves as a rookie runner, and now he's trying to say all the right things.

It makes sense, he was a fifth-round pick in 2022, while the Falcons plucked Robinson with the highest pick for a running back since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley at No. 2 in 2018.

Though Robinson portends to be a perfect fit for head coach Arthur Smith's offense, using such a high pick on a running back is all the more confounding when considering Allgeier's 1,035-yard showing last year coupled with Cordarrelle Patterson's presence.

Nonetheless, Allgeier believes there will be enough touches to go around as the Falcons offense rounds into form and aims to placate plenty of playmakers.

"Everyone will get their chance to shine and stuff," Allgeier said. "Just excited to have the opportunity just to ball."

A hard-charger able to pick up tough yards, move chains and piles alike and wear out opposing defenses in the process, Allgeier could combine with Robinson to make up a dastardly duo for opponents to contend with. However, Robinson is an all-around all-star who will be a weapon just as much in the passing game as the rushing attack. Thus, the 23-year-old Allgeier is learning from the 21-year-old Robinson despite having a year of pro experience under his helmet.

"With him coming in -- No. 8, really great pick -- him coming in being that all-around back, out of the backfield, wherever he needs to be on the field. He always said that he's trying to learn from me, but really I'm learning from him," Allgeier said. "Because him being an all-around back, that's my goal. Be an all-around back. Obviously, protecting the quarterback, running the ball and then just being a threat in the backfield. I'm still striving to be that, so really having him, having us compete, it's good."

In the aftermath of such a promising season, it surely seemed as though Allgeier was on the ascent.

He still could be, but Robinson's addition will certainly change how the second-year back is featured. Nonetheless, he's ready for the competition and welcoming his much-ballyhooed backfield mate.

