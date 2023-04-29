Falcons first-rounder Bijan Robinson thinks how RBs are 'being valued now' is headed in right direction

Robinson was regarded as one of the top talents in the draft class, but where he would ultimately land was long speculated due to the positional value of running backs in 2023. What few saw coming was the Detroit Lions taking Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall (in a pick they acquired via trade from the Arizona Cardinals).

Even Gibbs was stunned to be selected so early in the process.

"I didn't know I would get picked as high as I did," he said. "Running backs don't get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL draft. But it was pretty shocking to me."

It was shocking for many. Not because of Gibbs' talents, but due to the latest draft trends.

Robinson's No. 8 selection was the highest for a back since Saquon Barkley by the New York Giants in 2018 at No. 2 overall, and Thursday marked the first time two tailbacks were selected in the top 15 of the draft since 2017 (Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 4; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, No. 8).

Gibbs' and Robinson's selections also come a year after there were no running backs taken in the first round.

With passing having become priority No. 1, No. 2 and often No. 3 in the modern NFL, backs have taken a backseat -- something evident in this offseason's free agency in which Miles Sanders' $6.35 million per-year deal was the most lucrative.

So, it remains to be seen if Robinson and Gibbs are starting a trend or are just such phenomenally talented three-down backs that the Falcons and Lions valued them so highly.

Robinson wants to set an example and make strides that provide youngsters with an example to follow, as aforementioned. He's also confident that he and Gibbs can start a trend of runners being viewed in a better and more highly evaluated hue.

"Our games are kind of similar, and you can line us up anywhere on the field and be just a mismatch as we are at the running back position," Robinson said. "I see that's where the running back position is being valued now. That's where I think it's going to be headed."