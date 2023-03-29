Ex-Ravens DE Calais Campbell intends to sign one-year deal with Falcons

Beyond the stats, the addition of the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year also brings a sturdy, veteran presence to the locker room for a young defense mired in bottom-ten play and welcoming a new coordinator in Ryan Nielsen.

During the Falcons' current five-year stretch with a losing record, the unit has finished 24th in the league in points allowed and 26th in yards surrendered on average.

Campbell, along with other savvy adds like safety Jessie Bates and fellow defensive lineman David Onyemata, could have a transformative effect that helps Atlanta's new-look D match the imposing will its relentless ground-and-pound offense tends to inflict.

Should all the new acquisitions pan out, the free-spending Falcons are well positioned in an NFC South that's wide open after a year in which its first- and fourth-place teams finished separated by a single game.