Ravens release veteran DE Calais Campbell

"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization -- both on and off the field -- are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career. While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future."