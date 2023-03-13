Ravens release veteran DE Calais Campbell

Another veteran defensive lineman is hitting the free-agent market.
The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they released Calais Campbell.
"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization -- both on and off the field -- are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career. While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future."
The release saves Baltimore $7 million on the salary cap, a needed move for the Ravens to get below the salary cap ahead of the new league year opening on Wednesday.
As DeCosta alluded, it's not necessarily the end of Campbell's time in Baltimore. Sides could get back together after the Ravens free up cap space as we move forward.
A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell remains a force along the line, able to eat up multiple blockers and get into the backfield. In three seasons in Baltimore, he generated 11 sacks and 113 tackles in 41 games. He earned 5.5 sacks and 14 QB hits in 2022.
The 36-year-old has said he wants to continue his NFL career and chase the elusive Super Bowl ring. Now the question is where the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year will play in 2023.