Around the NFL

Ravens release veteran DE Calais Campbell

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another veteran defensive lineman is hitting the free-agent market.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they released Calais Campbell.

"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization -- both on and off the field -- are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career. While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future."

Related Links

The release saves Baltimore $7 million on the salary cap, a needed move for the Ravens to get below the salary cap ahead of the new league year opening on Wednesday.

As DeCosta alluded, it's not necessarily the end of Campbell's time in Baltimore. Sides could get back together after the Ravens free up cap space as we move forward.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell remains a force along the line, able to eat up multiple blockers and get into the backfield. In three seasons in Baltimore, he generated 11 sacks and 113 tackles in 41 games. He earned 5.5 sacks and 14 QB hits in 2022.

The 36-year-old has said he wants to continue his NFL career and chase the elusive Super Bowl ring. Now the question is where the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year will play in 2023.

Related Content

news

Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to five-year, $87.5 million deal

The Denver Broncos are signing right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Niners signing DT Javon Hargrave to four-year, $84M contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Hargrave was NFL.com's top available free agent.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce returning for 13th NFL season

Jason Kelce will be back in Philadelphia in 2023. The longtime Eagles center said Monday in a tweet that he has "decided to return for another year," his 13th in the NFL.

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler requests permission to explore trade options

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has requested permission to explore options for a trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, via Ekeler's agent.

news

Patriots re-signing CB Jonathan Jones to two-year deal

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Raiders expected to be interested in former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With the NFL's two-day negotiation window officially open, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be a popular target. One team to keep an eye on: Las Vegas.

news

Falcons signing right guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year, $105 million extension

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension with right guard Chris Lindstrom, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Seahawks plan to release veteran DL Shelby Harris

The Seahawks are moving on from one piece acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Falcons acquiring TE Jonnu Smith from Patriots in trade

The Falcons are acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Smith, 27, joined the Patriots in 2021 on a four-year contract. He'll re-work his deal in Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE